Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why I Agree With Wall Street and Continue Piling Into This Nearly 8%-Yielding Dividend Stock

By Matthew DiLallo – Sep 8, 2023 at 9:02AM

Key Points

  • Analysts are growing increasingly bullish on Verizon.
  • They believe it will generate growing free cash, giving it the money to de-lever and continue increasing its high-yielding dividend.
  • That attractive and rising payout is driving my buying binge.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

I think Verizon's big-time dividend is safe and will continue heading higher.

Verizon (VZ -1.08%) currently offers a monster dividend. Its yield is approaching 8%, driven higher by the continued decline in its stock price. Shares currently sit 20% below their 52-week high, weighed down by myriad concerns. 

However, a growing chorus of Wall Street analysts view the sell-off in the telecom stock as a buying opportunity. They believe that the fears surrounding the company are overblown. Furthermore, they think the company can continue increasing its already massive payout.

I wholeheartedly agree. That's why I've been piling into shares this year. Here's a look at what some analysts recently said about Verizon, and why I'm buying the high-yielding dividend stock hand over fist these days.

The view on the Street

Citi analyst Michael Rollins recently raised his rating on Verizon from neutral to buy while nudging up his price target from $39 to $40. He also upgraded shares of rival AT&T (T) to buy while maintaining his $17 price target. The Citi analyst noted that both stocks took a big hit following a Wall Street Journal report about the potential risks of the lead-sheathed cables they used to build their legacy telecom networks. He believes those fears are a bit overblown. 

Meanwhile, Rollins thinks the wireless industry is stronger than many believe. He pointed out that growth has exceeded expectations. On top of that, Verizon and AT&T are pushing through price increases (instead of ramping up competition) while cutting costs. That should enable them to produce more free cash to reduce debt and support their dividends. 

Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery is also bullish on Verizon. He recently released a report stating his belief that Verizon will likely announce another dividend increase this month. Flannery believed the payout boost will be about 2%, matching last year's total, the company's 16th straight year of dividend growth. That's exactly what Verizon delivered, increasing its payout by 1.9% and pushing its streak to 17 consecutive years. 

A big factor driving that view is Verizon's strong free cash flow. The telecom company expects to produce about $17 billion this year, more than enough to cover its $11 billion in annual dividend payments. That's more free cash than AT&T will produce ($16 billion in 2023).

Why I keep buying the high-yielding telecom stock

My Verizon investment thesis is very similar. The telecom company generates strong and growing free cash flow, which more than covers its dividend. That's enabling it to generate excess free cash flow to de-lever what's already a solid balance sheet. Verizon ended the second quarter with a 2.6 times leverage ratio, down from 2.7 times in the year-ago period. That supports the company's strong bond ratings (A-/BBB+/Baa1).

Verizon plans to continue using its excess free cash to repay debt. The company's long-term target is to get leverage between 1.75 and 2 times, giving it even more financial flexibility. As leverage declines, the company expects to allocate some excess free cash toward repurchasing shares (once leverage falls under 2.25 times). Verizon's steady debt paydown also reduces its interest expenses, freeing up cash flow for more deleveraging and shareholder returns. 

While deleveraging has been a slow process in recent years, it should start accelerating. The company recently completed a $10 billion funding commitment for its 5G program, saving $1.75 billion in capital spending each quarter. In addition, its price increases, growth-related investments, and cost reductions should grow its cash flow. These factors should combine to enable Verizon to produce even more free cash flow next year. That will enable it to de-lever faster and should allow it to continue increasing its dividend. 

I believe the financial foundation under Verizon's attractive dividend will only grow stronger in the coming years. That's why I also agree with Morgan Stanley's analyst that the payout will continue rising. It's why I've been piling into the stock this year, buying shares every few weeks to collect more of Verizon's strong and growing dividend.

The buying binge will likely continue

I've been taking advantage of the sell-off in Verizon's stock by gobbling up more shares. I have growing confidence that the dividend is safe and should continue rising. I'll likely continue piling into the stock as I have cash to invest.

 

Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Matthew DiLallo has positions in Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Teens in circle holding smart mobile phones
Is This Stock's 7.5% Yield an Opportunity or a Trap?
 GettyImages-1325279805
3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in September
 Stack of One Hundred Dollar Bills Cash Money Stimulus Invest Retire Getty
Want $1,000 in Super Safe Annual Dividend Income? Invest $9,950 Into the Following 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
 smartphones on display in mobile phone service store
3 Reasons to Buy Verizon Stock While It's Down by Nearly Half
 Cell phone or mobile service tower in forested area of West Virginia Getty
Why Verizon, AT&T, and AST SpaceMobile Stocks Are Higher Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
504%
 
S&P 500 Returns
130%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/08/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Buffett17 TMF
Warren Buffett's $690 Million Secret Portfolio Is Invested in 5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
GettyImages-466489521
Missed Out on Nvidia? 2 AI Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist.
social security wood blocks pen
Joe Biden's Biggest Proposed Social Security Change Could Be More Likely to Happen Than Ever With This Latest News
Movie Theater 2022
Why I Will Continue to Buy This 7.5%-Yielding Dividend Stock Well Into the New Bull Market and Beyond

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services