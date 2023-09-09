Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

2 Stock-Split Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Hand Over First in September

By Will Ebiefung – Sep 9, 2023 at 11:15AM

Key Points

  • Fast-growing companies often do stock splits to make their shares more accessible to regular investors.
  • Nvidia's GPUs will be crucial in laying the foundation of the generative AI economy.
  • Amazon's AI investments could help supercharge growth, while recent cost-cutting efforts support the bottom line.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Nvidia and Amazon are no strangers to stock splits or fantastic long-term growth.

During a stock split, a company multiples its shares outstanding to lower its stock price without changing its market capitalization -- the value of all its shares combined. Companies often do this to make their stock more attractive and affordable for smaller investors. And it is often taken as a bullish sign, even though it doesn't influence fundamentals.

Let's discuss why two recently split stocks, Nvidia (NVDA -1.45%) and Amazon (AMZN 0.28%), could be poised for continued long-term growth as they pivot to artificial intelligence (AI) technology. 

1. Nvidia

Since its IPO at $12 in 1999, Nvidia has frequently experienced periods of exponential growth -- leading its management to split the stock a whopping five times to keep prices reasonable. The most recent stock split occurred in July 2021, and gave shareholders four shares for one. With the AI industry supercharging growth, investors aren't too late to bet on the company's continued success.

With the launch of OpenAI's generative AI chatbot, ChatGPT, many tech companies have been scrambling to launch and market their own competing platforms. But instead of joining that crowded field, Nvidia provides the hardware they need to train and run their models.

ChatGPT itself used 10,000 of Nvidia's industry-leading A100 GPU chips. And the company is protecting its moat with an even stronger chip called the H100, said to be a whopping nine times faster than its predecessor. 

Nvidia's AI efforts are already showing in its operational results. Revenue soared by a staggering 101% year over year to $13.51 billion, driven by strength in the company's data center segment, which enjoyed a significant uptick in AI-related demand among enterprise clients. Nvidia's gaming segment is also recovering as it rolls out its latest-generation RTX 40 line of consumer graphics cards. 

2. Amazon

In June 2022, Amazon completed a massive 20-for-1 stock split designed to improve liquidity and make shares more accessible to smaller investors. And while the company has faced some challenges with macroeconomic pressures in its e-commerce division, management's cost-cutting and a pivot to AI technology can power the next leg of sustainable growth.

Like Nvidia, Amazon is also focusing on the infrastructure side of the AI opportunity, which synergizes well with its cloud computing segment: Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company has built a platform called Bedrock, designed to be an easy way for developers to train and customize their own AI models on AWS while sparing them the difficulty of building these complex applications from scratch. 

Amazon is also dabbling in the hardware side of the opportunity with custom chips designed to deliver low-cost, deep-learning performance for its clients.

Unlike Nvidia, Amazon's AI efforts are yet to make a big impact on its operational results. But its recent cost-cutting efforts have dramatically improved the bottom line. Operating income more than doubled year over year to $7.7 billion, while net income jumped to $6.7 billion from a loss of $2 billion in the prior-year period. 

You get what you pay for in the market

After their rocket-ship rallies in 2023, Nvidia and Amazon are two of the more expensive megacap stocks on the market -- with price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples of 47 and 41, respectively. But investors should look at these high price tags in the proper context.

Nvidia and Amazon directly benefit from the infrastructure side of the AI industry. They also have strong economic moats to protect their long-term market share. But while both companies are strong buys, Amazon looks to be the safer pick because of its more diversified business model and potential for significant profitability gains as management continues to cut costs. Nvidia is more expensive, but it stands to gain the most from the growth in AI adoption.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Will Ebiefung has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Man in specs holding a phone and looking at a chart on a laptop
Nvidia: Another Reason Why Buying This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Is a No-Brainer Now
 ai stocks nvda stock
3 Eye-Opening Numbers From Nvidia's Annual Report
 AI icons hand
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Says AI Could Be "Bigger Than the Internet": 3 Stocks to Buy and Hold If He's Right
 Jose Najarro - 2023-09-08T160948.470
What Nvidia, Intel, AMD, ASML, and Qualcomm Stock Investors Should Know About Recent Updates
 man with raised hands amid flying currency notes
This $300 Billion Market Could Become Nvidia's Next Big Catalyst

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
502%
 
S&P 500 Returns
130%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/09/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security Benefits Application Retirement Income Getty
Should You Take Social Security at Age 62, 66, or 70? The Data Points to a Very Clear Answer
down 88% buy now (1)
1 Warren Buffett Stock Down 86% to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Artificial intelligence AI on cloud circuit board
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Says AI Could Be "Bigger Than the Internet": 3 Stocks to Buy and Hold If He's Right
percentage interest rate growth rate mortgage savings
Why I Agree With Wall Street and Continue Piling Into This Nearly 8%-Yielding Dividend Stock

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services