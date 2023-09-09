Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing

By Adria Cimino – Sep 9, 2023 at 5:00AM

Key Points

  • Abbott, J&J, and Coca-Cola all are Dividend Kings, meaning they have a stellar track record of dividend growth.
  • These companies also have solid product portfolios to drive revenue over time.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

You'll want to hold on to these players for the long term.

Certain stocks tend to perform better in a bull market, while others show their strengths in bear times. If you add both of these types of stocks to your portfolio, you're likely to benefit over the long haul. But there's another type of stock you'll want to own too. And this is the sort of company that might excel no matter what the market is doing.

These stocks have strong brands and a solid portfolio of products that have performed in the past -- and are likely to continue performing. They also may pay a dividend, offering you income just for owning them. These are no-brainer stocks to buy during any market conditions.

Three great examples are healthcare companies Abbott Laboratories (ABT 0.06%) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ 0.33%) and beverage powerhouse Coca-Cola (KO). Let's take a closer look at each.

1. Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Labs' performance shone during the worst of the pandemic thanks to its coronavirus tests. They brought in billions of dollars for the healthcare company.

That revenue source is slipping as we head toward a post-pandemic world, but there's no need to worry. That's because Abbott doesn't rely on just one business. Instead, it owns four: diagnostics, medical devices, nutrition, and established pharmaceuticals. In the most recent quarter, COVID tests weighed on diagnostics, but the other three all posted growth.

Key financial metrics like return on invested capital and free cash flow have generally climbed in recent years at Abbott. And, even if we see a dip today as COVID test sales fall, the company should continue to grow thanks to other major products like its leading continuous glucose monitoring system, FreeStyle Libre, and newly approved products.

ABT Return on Invested Capital Chart

ABT Return on Invested Capital data by YCharts

Let's not forget the dividend. As a Dividend King, Abbott has increased its payments for more than 50 years. This track record, along with the company's strong free cash flow, suggest dividend growth will continue.

2. Johnson & Johnson

Speaking of Dividend Kings, J&J also falls into this category. The big pharma company pays a dividend of $4.76 per share, representing a dividend yield of 3%, well above the S&P 500 index's yield of 1.5%. Like Abbott, J&J has the free cash flow to support ongoing dividend growth (even if free cash flow has declined from its peak).

JNJ Free Cash Flow Chart

JNJ Free Cash Flow data by YCharts

You'll also like J&J for its portfolio of pharmaceutical and medtech products -- ones patients need regardless of the economic situation. That means J&J could post rising earnings during any market environment.

And right now, the company may be heading for a new chapter in its growth story. J&J recently spun off its consumer health business to devote all its resources to the stronger growth areas of pharmaceuticals and medtech.

The company also is on the lookout for acquisitions and business deals that could add to growth down the road. Most recently, it bought heart pump maker Abiomed, adding a 12th billion-dollar medtech platform to its portfolio. And J&J is on target to report $57 billion in pharmaceuticals revenue by 2025, nearly a 10% increase from last year.

3. Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola's brand strength has helped it succeed in any economic environment. Even as consumers saw their buying power decline in recent times, they still stuck with the company's much-loved beverages.

In the most recent quarter, Coca-Cola reported an increase in net revenue and earnings per share. And Coca-Cola continued to gain market share in total nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company also has generally increased earnings in recent years.

The world's biggest nonalcoholic drink maker sells its products in more than 200 countries, and beyond its eponymous beverage, is known for other big brands like Minute Maid juices and Dasani water. To maintain its strength, Coca-Cola has taken established brands like Minute Maid and added new and innovative products to appeal to today's customers.

Finally, dividend payments are another reason to love Coca-Cola. Like the other companies mentioned, it's a Dividend King. And like Abbott and J&J, Coca-Cola also has the free cash flow -- at more than $9 billion -- to sustain dividend growth.

All of this means Coca-Cola has what it takes to lift your portfolio over time, no matter what the market is doing.

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Abbott Laboratories. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson and recommends the following options: long January 2024 $47.50 calls on Coca-Cola. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

biotech-laboratory-getty
Down 10.3%, Is Abbott Laboratories Stock a Buy on the Dip?
 two people looking at a laptop
2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Beyond
 A doctor and patient talk to each other during an appointment.
Want Growing Passive Income? This Dividend King Could Be a Smart Buy
 Physicians in an operating room.
2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
 growth
2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks That Are Top Buys in August

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
504%
 
S&P 500 Returns
130%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/09/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

percentage interest rate growth rate mortgage savings
Why I Agree With Wall Street and Continue Piling Into This Nearly 8%-Yielding Dividend Stock
GettyImages-171351254
A Bull Market Is Coming. 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist
Buffett17 TMF
Warren Buffett's $690 Million Secret Portfolio Is Invested in 5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Well dressed person in an office looking at a smartphone
1 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stock to Buy With $100 Right Now

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services