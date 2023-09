In its latest SEC filings, we learned that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A 0.45%) (BRK.B 0.37%) added shares of not one but three homebuilders to its portfolio. Out of D.R. Horton (DHI 0.17%), NVR (NVR -1.54%), and Lennar (LEN 0.50%), which is the best one to buy right now?

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Sep. 7, 2023. The video was published on Sep. 8, 2023.