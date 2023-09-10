Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

By Reuben Gregg Brewer – Sep 10, 2023 at 5:11AM

Key Points

  • With interest rates on the rise, investors are shifting away from even well-run dividend stocks, opening an opportunity for investors that think long-term.
  • Toronto-Dominion has a solid foundation in Canada and an expanding presence in the United States, and it is well-prepared for adversity.
  • Realty Income is an investment-grade-rated net lease REIT with a global reach and the scale to take on huge deals.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

If you are looking for income stocks, you'll want to consider this Canadian banking giant and this dominant global landlord.

In an effort to combat a swift rise in inflation, central banks have been hiking interest rates. That makes it more attractive to invest in things like CDs over dividend-paying stocks. For the most conservative investors, such a switch might make sense, but for investors with longer time horizons, it could be a risky decision. Specifically, the growing dividends you can collect from companies like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD 0.15%) and Realty Income (O 0.44%) will help you keep up with inflation in a way that static CD interest payments can't. Here's a look at why these two dividend stocks look attractive today.

TD Bank's misstep won't derail the long-term story

Toronto-Dominion Bank has been around in some form since 1855. That's a very long history that includes a lot of good and bad times. The giant Canadian bank has survived them all, including rising-interest-rate environments like the one in place today. 

A person writing the word dividends.

Image source: Getty Images.

That said, the headline-grabbing negative right now stems from the bank's failed acquisition of First Horizon (FHN 1.11%) because of U.S. regulatory concerns about the way TD Bank handles money laundering oversight. It is highly likely that TD Bank weathers the storm as it works with regulators to better comply with expectations. After that, U.S. acquisitions will be back on the table again.

In the meantime, investors have punished the stock, which is now down nearly 30% from its 2022 highs. The yield is a very attractive 4.6%, backed by a dividend that has trended higher for decades. TD Bank, meanwhile, is one of the largest banks in Canada, providing it with a strong core. And it has a large position on the East Coast in the United States, giving it room to grow "south of the border." (It is a top-10 bank in North America.) There's also the not-so-subtle fact that the bank's Tier 1 Capital ratio, a measure of how well a bank can handle adversity, is the strongest you'll find in North America.

TD Chart.

TD data by YCharts.

Yes, TD Bank is dealing with headwinds, but it will most likely muddle through while continuing to reward investors with a growing dividend. That's worth looking into if you think in decades when you invest.

Building a business that can grow for years

Next up is net lease real estate investment trust (REIT) giant Realty Income. Net lease REITs own properties, but their tenants are responsible for most asset-level operating costs. Across a large portfolio, this is a fairly low-risk approach to owning real estate. Realty Income is huge, with over 13,000 assets and a market cap of roughly $40 billion.

To add to the REIT's bona fides, it has an investment-grade-rated balance sheet. And it has increased its dividend annually for 29 consecutive years. The dividend yield is 5.5% or so today. Despite the REIT's positive attributes, it still has to compete with other income options. Rising rates have been a big headwind for the stock, which is down around 25% from its 2022 highs.

O Chart.

O data by YCharts.

That said, Realty Income is generally afforded relatively attractive access to capital markets because of its size and strong operating history. It has the wherewithal to make big acquisitions that peers couldn't, and often at prices that would be uneconomical for smaller REITs. Moreover, it continues to expand its avenues for growth. For example, it has moved into Europe (geographic expansion), it has entered the casino property space (an example of adding new asset niches to the mix), and it has started to dip its toe into lending (broadening its investment options, financially speaking). This should help to set the REIT up for continued long-term growth. 

Realty Income is a tortoise, so it won't be exciting to own. But a slow and steady dividend stock is a pretty good option if you need reliable income in retirement. 

These stocks share one thing in common

Banks and REITs are different types of investments. But there is one attribute that TD Bank and Realty Income share -- they are both giants in their specific sectors. At a time when banks and REITs are under pressure because of rising rates, investors should probably take the opportunity to trade up to industry-leading names. Interest rates may move higher still, but you don't want to wait too long and miss an opportunity to own great companies like TD Bank and Realty Income while Wall Street is downbeat on the stocks.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has positions in Realty Income and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Realty Income. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

21_07_13 A person on a scooter with a rocket strapped to their back _GettyImages-472387652
TD Bank Is Upending Its Own Banking Business for the Long Term
 Couple talking to loan officer bank branch getty
Why Toronto-Dominion Stock Is Down Today
 Generic downward 7
Why Shares of TD Bank Fell 6.3% in the First Half of 2023
 23_05_12 A pair of sneaker with arrows in front of them indicating options or alternatives choices _MF Dload
2 Ultra-High-Yield Bank Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid
 23_06_05 A person cutting a hand full of credit cards _MF Dload
This High-Yield Bank Is Still Growing Despite a Merger Failure

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
502%
 
S&P 500 Returns
130%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/10/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security Benefits Application Retirement Income Getty
Should You Take Social Security at Age 62, 66, or 70? The Data Points to a Very Clear Answer
down 88% buy now (1)
1 Warren Buffett Stock Down 86% to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Artificial intelligence AI on cloud circuit board
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Says AI Could Be "Bigger Than the Internet": 3 Stocks to Buy and Hold If He's Right
AI artificial intelligence neural network technology
2 Stock-Split Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Hand Over First in September

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services