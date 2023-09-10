Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Despite Its 13.7% Yield, This Fund Looks Risky Right Now

By Lee Samaha – Sep 10, 2023 at 6:46AM

Key Points

  • Closed-end funds can use leverage to deliver excellent returns for investors, but how sustainable is taking on leverage when underlying assets are deteriorating?
  • When funds trade at a significant premium-to-net asset value, it usually means the market is looking very positively at matters, which creates downside risk if something goes wrong.
  • High-dividend yields don't come free; there's always some risk involved.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

How to go about checking if a closed-end fund's dividend is sustainable or not.

The recent dividend cut at the Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (RA 0.95%) led to a significant fall in the share price and called into question the sustainability of dividends in many closed-end funds. As such, I decided to look at one of them, the Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF 0.06%), to help illustrate what investors should look for before investing money. Here's the lowdown and why some look like risky investments right now. 

Closed-end funds with massive yields

It's not hard to see why closed-end funds are attractive to investors. Not only do many of them come with mid-teens yields right now, but they tend to invest in a myriad of assets, which helps diversify risk. Fund shares are listed on stock exchanges and have varying degrees of liquidity. In addition, closed-end funds can use leverage to attempt to generate outsized returns and dividends for investors. 

Still, there's no reward without taking risks, and as investors in the Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund discovered recently, closed-end fund distributions are not set in stone. It makes sense to spend a little time looking at publicly available information before buying into one. 

A quick look at a few closed-end funds shows some hefty dividends are available on these instruments. It also reveals some significant premiums-to-net asset value (NAV). The exception to the rule on premiums is the Brookfield Real Assets Income fund because the distribution was slashed recently, and the stock price is down 33% over the last year. 

Closed-End Fund

Price

Net Asset Value Per Share

Premium-to-Net Asset Value

Yield

Brookfield Real Assets Income

$12.91

$14.7

(12.2)%

10.6%

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

$18.03

$16.93

6.5%

14.7%

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

$15.72

$12.32

27.6%

13.9%

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

$8.32

$6.92

20.2%

17.7%

Data source: Yahoo Finance. 

Four things to look for in closed-end funds 

Investors must first consider the premium or discount to net asset value. Recalling that the Brookfield fund traded at a premium to NAV before the recent crash, the Guggenheim premium looks very high. Indeed, it's high historically and implies that market sentiment currently favors the fund's ability to generate returns for investors. 

Fundamental Chart Chart

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts.

Look at net asset value

The premium seems somewhat inconsistent, though, with the deterioration in the fund's NAV this year. This point leads me to the second thing to look for. Check the direction in the NAV and the assets it's holding. 

GOF Net Asset Value Chart

GOF Net Asset Value data by YCharts.

The Guggenheim fund's largest holding is just 1.15% of assets, so it's clearly diversified across holdings. But it's not as diversified across asset classes. Around 36% of its assets are in high-yield corporate bonds, nearly 32% are in bank loans, and nearly 19% are in asset-backed securities.

A rising rate environment can pressure high-yield corporate debt as better-quality debt is likely to become available as rates rise. Similarly, investors may demand a wider yield spread as high-yield debt is seen as more at risk in a rising rate environment. For example, refinancing could prove to be an issue. 

Net-investment income and distributions

As with the Brookfield fund, the Guggenheim fund's distributions have not been covered by net-investment income in recent years. Instead, they have been paid by a combination of net-investment income and return of capital (ROC). The problem of paying distributions out of ROC is it comes from NAV. 

The fund has paid a yearly distribution of $2.19 per share for the last seven years. As shown below, less than 35% of last year's distribution came from net-investment income. While there's nothing wrong in returning capital to fundholders through distributions, the decline in NAV (see chart above) over the period suggests it is detrimental to NAV. 

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund distribution.

Data source: Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund SEC filings.

Using leverage

Finally, let's look at leverage, specifically how the fund has increased borrowing through reverse-repurchase agreements whereby an asset is sold under an agreement to repurchase it at a higher price.

The table shows how the fund has increased its borrowing, and its asset coverage (a measure of how easily it can repay debts by selling assets) has deteriorated; a lower number implies less coverage.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund 

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Total Principal Amount Outstanding (Borrowings)

$0

$19.3 million

$38.5 million

$128 million

$343.5 million

Net Assets

$641.8 million

$648.9 million

$878 million

$1,492 million

$1,473 million

Asset Coverage per $1,000 of Principal Amount

0

$34,621

$23,806

$12,661

$5,290

Data source: Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund SEC filings.

Understanding the risk

All told, the fund has increased borrowing, while NAV has declined, and its distributions are not covered purely out of investment income. Note that the return of capital portion paid in the distribution ($2.19 per share) in 2023 of $1.25 is equivalent to 10.1% of the current NAV.

As such, the distribution is under considerable threat unless the underlying assets start to appreciate and grow NAV. The premium to NAV that the market is applying to the share price implies that's what the market thinks will happen, but many things need to go right before that occurs. 

While the interest rate environment may well turn around for the fund, I don't think the risk/reward calculation justifies buying the stock at this price.

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
502%
 
S&P 500 Returns
130%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/10/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security Benefits Application Retirement Income Getty
Should You Take Social Security at Age 62, 66, or 70? The Data Points to a Very Clear Answer
down 88% buy now (1)
1 Warren Buffett Stock Down 86% to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Artificial Intelligence 16
Cathie Wood Says Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software May Be a $14 Trillion Market: 2 Superb Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Through the Boom
Artificial intelligence AI on cloud circuit board
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Says AI Could Be "Bigger Than the Internet": 3 Stocks to Buy and Hold If He's Right

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services