Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Where Will Apple Stock Be in 3 Years?

By Neil Patel – Sep 10, 2023 at 11:30AM

Key Points

  • With $384 billion in trailing 12-month sales, Apple is already a massive enterprise.
  • The tech giant will certainly be able to return lots of capital to shareholders.
  • It's reasonable to expect its valuation multiple to contract.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Investors should be realistic about their outlook on Apple.

As one of the best businesses in the world, Apple (AAPL 0.35%) has unsurprisingly been one of the best investments. In the last three years, the stock has climbed by 46%, more than doubling the 22% gain of the Nasdaq Composite index.

Even this year, Apple has trounced the overall market. And its market cap is still below the $3 trillion mark.

But what investors really care about is what the future might look like. Apple shares currently trade at approximately $178. Where will they be in three years? Here are some major potential trends to be mindful of as it relates to this dominant tech enterprise.

Apple's decelerating growth 

In the trailing 12 months, Apple generated revenue of $384 billion. That's a ridiculous figure to wrap one's head around. Naturally, a company this large will see its growth slow as opportunities to meaningfully expand start to become limited. In fact, in each of the last three quarters, Apple's sales fell on a year-over-year basis. However, between fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2022 (which ended in September of last year), the business increased its revenues at an annualized clip of 11.5%, so perhaps the recent troubles are due more to macroeconomic factors than to anything specific about the company. 

That's an optimistic perspective, to be sure. But investors need to temper their expectations. Wall Street analysts tend to agree that the Apple of the future will see smaller gains, as the company is forecast to increase revenue at a compound annual rate of 3.4% between fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2025.

Adopting a conservative view is rational. Apple is already everywhere, it seems, with more than 2 billion active devices. More growth could come from India, the most populated nation on Earth, where Apple just opened its first store, but the U.S. market is still key to the company's success. Unless it debuts another game-changing product that has truly massive market potential, its growth will surely decelerate.

Returning cash to shareholders 

Though Apple has reached a more mature stage of its lifecycle, one thing is certain: This business prints money. In its fiscal 2022, Apple produced $111 billion of free cash flow. And in the first three quarters of its fiscal 2023, it produced $80 billion.

If top-line growth won't be enough to excite investors, Apple's ability to return huge amounts of cash to shareholders is still an attractive quality. Through the first three quarters of fiscal 2023, the business paid $11.3 billion in dividends and bought back $56.5 billion worth of stock.

Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate run by Warren Buffett, owns about a 6% stake in the iPhone maker. This translates to sizable passive income for the Oracle of Omaha's firm, likely a key reason he's holding onto the stock. Moreover, as Apple continues shrinking its outstanding share count, Berkshire's equity ownership, as well as every other shareholder's, will climb.

Valuation compression 

Thanks to Apple's tremendous outperformance in recent years, and especially in 2023, the stock isn't cheap. It trades at a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 29.8. In the past decade, its shares have, on average, sold at a P/E multiple of 20.2, so they are certainly more expensive than usual now.

It's hard to pinpoint why Apple's valuation has risen so much. Maybe investors view the business as a bit of a safe haven in a world that's seemingly always full of uncertainty. I'm not sure.

But I think there's a good chance that Apple's P/E ratio three years from now will be lower than it is today. The valuation could revert back toward the mean. And as the market realizes that Apple's growth prospects are diminishing, the stock could get rerated downward.

It's difficult to bet against Apple, but valuation definitely matters. And if we look out over the next three years, a strong case can be made that the stock won't outperform, and might actually underperform the broader market.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

using iphone at desk with apple watch on
Is Apple a Buy Now?
 Apple-iPhone-14-Pro-iPhone-14-Pro-Max-hero-220907
Apple Just Shed More Than $230 Billion In Market Cap. Here's Why It's a Buying Opportunity.
 Teen shows friend something on their smart phone
A Bull Market Could Be Here: 2 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock
 Buffett21 TMF
3 Things You Should Know Before Buying This Magnificent Warren Buffett Stock
 looking down at iphone outside
Prediction: Apple Stock Might Not Reach $250 in 2023, but Here's Where It Could Be Headed Next

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
502%
 
S&P 500 Returns
130%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/10/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security Benefits Application Retirement Income Getty
Should You Take Social Security at Age 62, 66, or 70? The Data Points to a Very Clear Answer
Stock Trader 2022 a
I've Bought Shares of This High-Yield Stock More Than a Dozen Times. At a 52-Week Low, I'm Planning to Buy Even More.
down 88% buy now (1)
1 Warren Buffett Stock Down 86% to Buy Now and Hold Forever
stock chart on phone
1 Growth Stock Down 46% to Buy Right Now

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services