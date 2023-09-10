Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Where Will Carvana Stock Be in 3 Years?

By Neil Patel – Sep 10, 2023 at 8:08AM

Key Points

  • Shares have soared this year, but Carvana remains a risky investment.
  • Growth depends on selling more cars on the platform.
  • The valuation should rise if the company gets to profitability.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The troubled used-car retailer is giving investors some hope.

To say that Carvana (CVNA -1.41%) has hit a bit of a rough patch would be an understatement. Although shares are up 904% in 2023, as of Sept. 7, they're still 87% below their all-time high. There is still a lot of work to be done for some investors who might be sitting on unrealized losses right now. But maybe the business can reward shareholders over the next few years. 

This article will look at where Carvana's stock might be three years from now assuming the company doesn't run into any other financial troubles and once again starts achieving the growth it had before the pandemic. These are huge assumptions for sure, as the business is still surrounded by plenty of uncertainty. 

Let's see where shares of this online used-car retailer could be in 2026. 

More units sold 

More than a decade ago when Carvana was founded, management saw that nearly every product category was starting to transition to online buying. The thinking was, why couldn't this be done with cars? Despite its recent struggles, it's hard to say that Carvana hasn't been a success with a clear fit between product and market. 

In 2014, Carvana sold 2,105 cars on its e-commerce platform. In 2022, that figure totaled 412,000 -- incredible growth any way you look at it. Unsurprisingly, revenue shot up over the same time. 

The most important factor in Carvana's ultimate success is whether it's able to sell more cars in the years ahead. Based on the superior customer experience that the business offers, characterized by a huge nationwide inventory selection, free delivery, and a convenient buying process, it's not a stretch to believe that more growth is on the horizon.  

It's also worth mentioning just how massive and fragmented the used car industry is domestically. There were roughly 41 million used car transactions in 2021, with the largest dealerships commanding a small share of the overall pie. This industry backdrop works in Carvana's favor. 

Closer to profitability 

In the second quarter (ended June 30), Carvana posted a net loss of $105 million, a substantial decrease from the loss of $439 million a year earlier. Profitability has been elusive, particularly in the past year and a half. 

But management has embarked on major cost-cutting, having reduced selling, general, and administrative expenses by $1.1 billion in the last 12 months. And it has a long-term target for a margin close to 11% at the midpoint based on EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization).

It will be interesting to see what happens with Carvana's costs once macro issues subside and the business starts to see growth again. Building out the company's technological and logistical infrastructure has proved to be very capital-intensive. Investors don't want to see management sacrificing the opportunity to capture growth. 

Rewarding shareholders 

As of this writing, Carvana shares are selling at a price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 0.4, which is significantly below the stock's historical average valuation. In my opinion, that beaten-down P/S indicates that the pessimism remains sky-high with this business, even though steps have been taken to ease the debt burden. 

Investors have seriously bid up the stock this year, riding improved market sentiment following a terrible 2022. But the uncertainty around Carvana's ultimate fate is still high, since the company is exposed to the whims of the macroeconomic situation.  

If Carvana can find ways to return to strong double-digit revenue and unit-sales growth, while also continuing progress toward positive net income, an easy case can be made that shareholders will be rewarded over the next three years. 

Neil Patel and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

man taking car key auto loan lease
Why Carvana Surged This Week
 23_08_30 A row of parked cars _MF Dload
Carvana's Used Car Sales Keep Falling. Should Investors Be Concerned?
 Person getting out of car, smiling.
Why Carvana Stock Was Surging Today
 car driving safety seatbelt EV
If You Invested $1,000 in Carvana Stock at the Beginning of 2023, Here's Exactly How Much You Would Have Today
 getting keys to new car
1 Reason Carvana Stock Is a Screaming Buy, and 1 Reason to Avoid It Like the Plague

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
502%
 
S&P 500 Returns
130%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/10/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security Benefits Application Retirement Income Getty
Should You Take Social Security at Age 62, 66, or 70? The Data Points to a Very Clear Answer
Stock Trader 2022 a
I've Bought Shares of This High-Yield Stock More Than a Dozen Time. At a 52-Week Low, I'm Planning to Buy Even More.
down 88% buy now (1)
1 Warren Buffett Stock Down 86% to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Artificial Intelligence 16
Cathie Wood Says Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software May Be a $14 Trillion Market: 2 Superb Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Through the Boom

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services