Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Appian Just Locked in a Big Payday. Here's What Investors Need to Know

By Jeremy Bowman – Sep 11, 2023 at 5:35AM

Key Points

  • Appian just took out an insurance policy on its $2 billion judgment against Pegasystems.
  • The move shows confidence in the verdict from the insurance industry.
  • The penalty against Pegasystems appears to be influencing some customer purchase decisions.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

A new insurance policy nearly guarantees that the company will receive at least $500 million.

Appian (APPN -0.85%) stock soared last May after the low-code software company won a $2.036 billion award in a case against rival Pegasystems (PEGA -3.22%) over theft of trade secrets. In the case, Appian alleged -- and a jury agreed -- that Pegasystems had "hired a spy to infiltrate Appian," giving Pega trade secrets that Pega then used in its own products. That decision was rendered 16 months ago, and the case is still working its way through the appeals process, which could take years.

Up until now, Appian had no way to ensure that it would benefit from the decision, but the company took a significant step to correct that on Thursday. It signed a $500 million judgment preservation insurance policy that will pay it the difference between the final judgment and $500 million if the final judgment after all appeals is less than $500 million.

Person looking at a computer with microchip graphics overlaid.

Image source: Getty Images.

Appian cashes in 

$2 billion is a huge sum of money for Appian. The software company has a market cap of $3.8 billion, and it brought in roughly $500 million in revenue over the last four quarters. Given the size of the award, the news presented something of a dilemma to Appian over how to take advantage of it while the case was going through appeals, and the insurance policy emerged as the best option.

In fact, Appian Chief Technology Officer Michael Beckley said in an interview with The Motley Fool, "When we found out that this was an option, we were thrilled. We were able to essentially lock in a guaranteed high floor, this $500 million backstop. It's a no-brainer."

Appian made a one-time payment of $57.3 million for the policy, which includes a 9.8% premium for the policy, taxes, and an insurance brokerage fee.

The company said that a number of insurers participated in the policy, which was oversubscribed. Beckley said Appian sees the policy as validation from the insurance industry that it has a high level of confidence that Appian will collect on the award. If not, they wouldn't have underwritten the policy.

The policy would not pay off in the event of a Pegasystems bankruptcy, but otherwise, it seems to guarantee that Appian will eventually collect at least $500 million from the judgment.

What it means for Appian investors

Investors cheered the news, sending Appian shares up 4.7% on Thursday, a day when the Nasdaq fell 0.9%.

The legal case has implications beyond just a pending payment headed for Appian. It also appears to be affecting the competitive balance between Appian and Pegasystems, as it's arisen as a concern in sales meetings. Wall Street analysts have also noted that the judgment is influencing customers in the industry. 

In other words, the judgment, which was rendered over "unjust enrichment," could have a significant effect beyond the payment Appian receives in that it gives the company an advantage over its chief rival, allowing it to win business it might not have otherwise gained.

In its own statement, Pegasystems said it strongly disagrees with the claims in the case and the verdict, and disputes the charge that it copied any of Appian's features onto its platform.

Investors shouldn't expect a quick resolution to the case, as it's in Pegasystems' interest to drag out the appeals process for as long as possible. But the insurance policy is a win for Appian, not just because it basically ensures that it will collect $500 million, but also because it's a strong indication that the company will emerge victorious after the appeals process plays out.

The policy also gives the company a cash cushion if it chooses to pursue an acquisition or another capital-intensive play.

Meanwhile, Appian continues to deliver solid growth, with cloud subscription revenue up 30% in the second quarter. But investors shouldn't overlook the effect of the Pegasystems case, both in the payoff for Appian and its effect on the competitive dynamics in the industry.

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Appian. The Motley Fool recommends Pegasystems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

coding analysis software engineer programming
This Growth Stock Is Going All-In on Private AI. Here's What That Means
 artificial intelligence
Get Ahead of the Game: Which Stock Could Unveil a Chatbot Feature Next?
 A person sitting at a desk with multiple computer monitors writing code
Why Appian Stock Rallied Tuesday Morning
 coding analysis software engineer programming
This Move Could Be a Game-Changer for Appian
 coding analysis software engineer programming
Why Appian Stock Was Moving Higher Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
502%
 
S&P 500 Returns
130%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/11/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Stock Trader 2022 a
I've Bought Shares of This High-Yield Stock More Than a Dozen Times. At a 52-Week Low, I'm Planning to Buy Even More.
Artificial intelligence 7
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Is Selling Nvidia Stock and Buying 1 Unique Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock
Robot hand holds golden egg
3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Winners to Buy Before the Next Bull Run Starts
trader pondering at screens
Where Will Apple Stock Be in 3 Years?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services