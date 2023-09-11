Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Prediction: This Stock Will Be the Biggest Winner in the Next Big Thing After Artificial Intelligence (AI)

By Keith Speights – Sep 11, 2023 at 5:50AM

Key Points

  • The next big thing after AI holds the potential to accelerate AI and disrupt multiple areas.
  • Top contenders include IBM and Microsoft.
  • However, the most likely big winner has already achieved two key milestones.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Even the top AI systems believe this will be the next big thing after AI.

As big or even bigger than the internet. That's what some are saying about the potential for artificial intelligence (AI). These prognosticators include Alphabet (GOOG 0.73%) (GOOGL 0.83%) CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft (MSFT 1.32%) CEO Satya Nadella. 

They could be right. It makes sense, therefore, for investors to seek ways to profit from the rise of AI. But AI won't be the final huge technological innovation that turns the world upside down. Here's my prediction for what the next big thing after AI will be -- and which stock will be the biggest winner in it.

The next big thing

I've had my eye on one particular technology for a while that seems to me to be the most likely next game-changing innovation after AI. However, I decided to get a second opinion.

Actually, I received several other opinions -- from leading generative AI models. I consulted OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google Bard. I checked with Microsoft Bing (which uses OpenAI's GPT-4), Anthropic's Claude, and Meta Platforms' LlaMA. They all highlighted the same technology I had in mind at the top of their lists -- quantum computing.

What exactly is quantum computing? It's a type of computing that uses quantum mechanics to perform calculations. Quantum mechanics is a branch of physics that focuses on the atomic and subatomic levels. Quantum computers don't use bits (1s and 0s) like traditional computers do. Instead, they use qubits that can be 0 and 1 at the same time by simultaneously existing in multiple states.

The biggest plus for quantum computing is that it holds the potential to be super fast. Problems that could take current supercomputers years to solve could theoretically be performed in minutes or even seconds by a quantum computer.

One obvious way that quantum computers could be used is in AI. It's possible that the technology could accelerate the development of artificial general intelligence (AGI). Quantum computing could also dramatically shake up the cybersecurity world by breaking current encryption methods. 

Top contenders

Is quantum computing just a technology geek's fantasy? Nope. Several companies are investing heavily in developing quantum computers. 

For example, IBM (IBM 0.11%) claims to have "the largest quantum computing fleet in the world." IDC MarketScape named the company as one of the leaders in the field. 

Fellow computing pioneer Honeywell (HON 0.22%) has also made quantum computing a top priority. Honeywell teamed up with Cambridge Quantum to create Quantinuum, which is billed as "the world's largest integrated quantum computing company." 

Chipmakers have also jumped aboard the bandwagon. Intel (INTC -0.45%) developed Tunnel Falls, a qubit chip designed specifically for quantum computing systems. Nvidia (NVDA -1.45%) created the CUDA Quantum platform for hybrid quantum and classical computing. It also partnered with Quantum Machines to build a quantum computing system accelerated by Nvidia's graphics processing units. 

Microsoft ranks as a top leader in quantum computing as well. Earlier this summer, the company announced what it called "the first milestone toward a quantum computer" -- a stable qubit device. 

My pick as the biggest winner

I think that any of the above stocks could be successful with their quantum computing efforts. However, I predict that the biggest winner of all is most likely to be Alphabet's Google.

Google turned heads (and attracted some critics) in 2019 by achieving "quantum supremacy" where a quantum computer outperformed the fastest supercomputer in the world. In February 2023, it announced a major breakthrough in reducing errors associated with quantum computing.

Two months ago, Google reported another major success. Its scientists published findings that showed a quantum computer completed a task in seconds that would take the current most powerful supercomputer 47 years to perform. 

It's still really early. Google set six key quantum computing milestones for itself. So far, the company has achieved two of them. However, Google has stated that its goal is to build a "useful, error-corrected quantum computer" by 2029.

I fully expect that quantum computing will be the next big thing after AI. McKinsey estimates the potential economic impact of the technology across just four industries could be as much as $1.27 trillion by 2035. I don't see a stronger horse in the quantum computing race right now than Google.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Keith Speights has positions in Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Intel and International Business Machines and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel and long January 2025 $45 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Robot hand holds golden egg
3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Winners to Buy Before the Next Bull Run Starts
 statistic_id216573_global-desktop-market-share-of-search-engines-2015-2023
Will ChatGPT Ever Actually Be the "Google Killer" Everyone Thought It Would Be? (Answer -- not yet!)
 Buffett17 TMF
Warren Buffett's $690 Million Secret Portfolio Is Invested in 5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
 Cloud_computing_Two_technicians_in_server_room-GettyImages-1347880346
Alphabet Is Primed for Strong Revenue Growth Thanks to These Businesses
 Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in September and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
502%
 
S&P 500 Returns
130%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/11/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Stock Trader 2022 a
I've Bought Shares of This High-Yield Stock More Than a Dozen Times. At a 52-Week Low, I'm Planning to Buy Even More.
Artificial intelligence 7
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Is Selling Nvidia Stock and Buying 1 Unique Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock
Robot hand holds golden egg
3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Winners to Buy Before the Next Bull Run Starts
trader pondering at screens
Where Will Apple Stock Be in 3 Years?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services