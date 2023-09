After plunging by more than 95% from its all-time highs in 2022, real estate technology company Opendoor (OPEN -2.38%) has more than tripled so far in 2023. Is the iBuying business worth a closer look, or should investors still be skeptical?

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Sept. 7, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 8, 2023.