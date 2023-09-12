Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why RTX Stock Slumped Again Today

By Rich Smith – Sep 12, 2023 at 10:46AM

Key Points

  • Aerospace giant RTX has announced it will take a $3 billion charge to earnings related to its engine manufacturing defect.
  • The defect, originally estimated to affect as many as 1,200 engines, is now hoped to affect as few as 600.
  • RTX now has a P/E ratio that may look attractive to long-term investors.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Yes, RTX stock has problems. But it also has a bright future.

What happened

It's Tuesday, and RTX Corporation (RTX -3.80%) stock is going down again.

As of 10 a.m. ET, shares of the aerospace and defense contractor formerly known as Raytheon were suffering their third straight day of declines after a pair of big-name Wall Street banks downgraded their ratings on RTX.

This was hardly a surprise.

So what

Yesterday, RTX confirmed that as a result of a manufacturing defect in PW1100G-JM commercial airplane engines manufactured for Airbus, the company will need to remove and inspect between 600 and 700 such engines, over and above the company's usual inspection schedule. These inspections will continue over the next three years, and will cost RTX at least $3 billion -- a charge to earnings that it will take this current quarter.

On top of that, RTX may have suffered reputational damage from this matter, as it is cutting its full-year sales forecast to a range of $67.5 billion to $68.5 billion.

Responding to RTX's news, British banker Barclays cut its rating on the stock to equal weight (i.e., hold) and slashed its RTX price target by 25% to $75 per share, warning that the manufacturing defect issue could "overhang the stock for some time," according to The Fly. Canada's RBC Capital came to a similar conclusion, downgrading RTX to sector perform (hold), with a price target lowered to $82 a share.  

Now what

And yet, not all the news is bad here. For example, investment bank TD Cowen cut its price target on RTX by less than 10%, to $99 per share, today, and maintained an overweight (i.e., buy) rating on the stock. And I kind of think this more measured punishment is more appropriate.  

Consider: Back in July, when investors first learned of this manufacturing defect, the company was saying as many as 1,200 engines might be affected. Yesterday, we learned the actual number could be only half as bad as that. Furthermore, even with all the charges and forecast changes, RTX is still projecting that it will earn close to $5 a share, non-GAAP (adjusted), this year, which implies a P/E ratio of less than 15 on this dominant aerospace manufacturer. And TD Cowen predicts that, by the time this crisis passes in 2026, RTX could be back earning as much as $7 a share in cash profit, implying a P/E ratio closer to 10.6 at today's prices.

Long story short, while today's downgrades are disconcerting for investors, over the long term the stock is looking rather modestly priced after this week's sell-off. If you're in RTX for the long term, you might just find that today's share price is a bargain.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc and Rtx. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

CE - GTF - Mirabel
Why RTX Stock Is Falling Today
 Aircraft engine
Key Insights: Why September Matters for RTX Investors
 Airbus A320 take off
RTX Just Sent Investors a Massive Warning
 Airbus A320NEO powered by PW engines source UTX
Why RTX Stock Stalled Out in July
 aerospace stocks to buy in 2023
RTX's Disappointing Update: Is Now a Golden Opportunity to Buy, or the Time to Bail Out?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
508%
 
S&P 500 Returns
131%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/12/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

GettyImages-482730527
Where Will Amazon Stock Be in 3 Years?
GettyImages-1433587895
1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Now That Could Soar Like Nvidia
Buffett11 TMF
Warren Buffett's Highest-Yielding Stock Isn't Citigroup at 5%. He's Netting Almost 57% Annually From Another Top Holding.
stock market person studying computer
2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services