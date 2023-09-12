Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why United Parcel Service Stock Is Falling Today

By Lou Whiteman – Sep 12, 2023 at 1:53PM

Key Points

  • UPS laid out the impact of its new deal with the Teamsters union, including front-loaded wage and benefit gains that will eat into earnings this year.
  • The deal, though better than the alternative, is a near-term headwind.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The shipping giant detailed how much its new labor agreement will cost it.

What happened

United Parcel Service (UPS -2.17%) outlined the financial impact of its new labor deal, and investors are a little spooked by the added expense. Shares of UPS fell as much as 3% after the company detailed its new agreement with the Teamsters union.

So what

All eyes were on UPS this summer as the company scrambled to avoid a strike that would have severely disrupted operations. UPS and the Teamsters did eventually reach a deal ahead of the deadline, but it came at a steep price to the company.

On Tuesday, UPS updated investors on the exact cost of the new arrangement. The company said that wages and benefits would increase by an average of 3.3% annually over the five-year deal, with a significant portion of those gains coming in year one.

Wages will jump by about 10% in the first year of the contract, which took effect Aug. 1, and the company said it would absorb nearly half of the total cost in year one. The costs include not just wage hikes, but adjustments to pension and health benefits and new paid holidays as well.

"We are happy with the outcome given the current inflation levels compared to historical trends and the present labor environment," Chief Financial Officer Brian Newman said on the call with investors.

The deal will add about $500 million in costs to UPS in the second half of this calendar year.

Now what

Wall Street reacted by adjusting estimates for UPS. At least three banks lowered their price targets, with Citi analyst Christian Wetherbee noting that the company effectively guided for third-quarter earnings to come in about 25% below consensus.

Investors already knew the contract was costly for UPS, and as Newman notes the alternative -- a strike -- would likely have been more costly. But the agreement comes at a difficult time for transportation and logistics companies, with the industry facing concerns about an economic slowdown and increasing competition from former customers like Amazon.

UPS remains an important part of the global economy, and the company should be well positioned to grow as the economy improves. But the combination of macro impact and the front-loaded nature of the new deal will create headwinds for now, and investors are reacting to those concerns today.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Lou Whiteman has positions in Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com. The Motley Fool recommends United Parcel Service. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

amazon flex driver delivering package to door step
Did Amazon's Recent Move Just Make FedEx and UPS Stock Less Investible?
 GettyImages-1458711335
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks that Can Provide Passive Income for a Lifetime
 Engineer working at a telecommunications tower
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks in the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's Portfolio to Buy in August
 long haul truckers 16 wheeler truck shipment delivery
Here's Why What Happened to Yellow (Probably) Won't Happen to UPS
 featured-transcript-logo
United Parcel Service (UPS) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
508%
 
S&P 500 Returns
131%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/12/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Young woman laughing and drinking soda
1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Before It Soars
Map of America with a bag of marijuana, joints, and a scale within the outline.
Why Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis, and Tilray Stocks Are All Over the Map Today
GettyImages-482730527
Where Will Amazon Stock Be in 3 Years?
GettyImages-1433587895
1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Now That Could Soar Like Nvidia

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services