ChargePoint Stock Down 55%: Buy the Dip Before It Skyrockets?

By Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe – Sep 14, 2023 at 6:02AM

Not so fast, investors.

Shares of electric vehicle charging equipment and services company ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT 2.29%) are down 57% so far in 2023, and a brutal 88% from the all-time high. ChargePoint stock has also seen huge runs in the past, gaining more than 300% in 2020. With huge growth in EVs set to drive plenty of charging station demand for years, is now the time to buy this stock before the next big run? In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down the opportunity -- and the problems and risk -- for ChargePoint going forward. 

*Stock prices used were from the morning of Sept. 8, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 14, 2023.

Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Abb and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

