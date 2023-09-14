Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Dropped Thursday

By Jim Halley – Sep 14, 2023 at 4:36PM

Key Points

  • One analyst downgraded his price target for the stock on Wednesday.
  • Iovance's lead therapy is Lifileucel, which treats multiple cancer types.
  • The company is awaiting a PDUFA target action date for Lifileucel as an advanced melanoma therapy.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The biotech stock's lead therapy is looking at some competition.

What happened

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA -14.54%) fell more than 13% on Thursday. The biotech company, which specializes in using tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies to fight cancer, has seen its shares drop by more than 25% so far this year, hitting a 52-week low of $4.41 on Thursday.

So what

Iovance has seen its shares drop for three consecutive days. The real driver is that competitors Seagen and Genmab announced earlier this month positive top-line data from a phase 3 trial for Tivdak to treat recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer. That could hurt the chances for Iovance therapy Lifileucel getting approval to treat the same condition. Lifileucel is also being looked at to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). In response to the news, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded its price target for Iovance from $27 to $26 on Wednesday.

Now what

The drop seems excessive considering that Lifileucel has a decent chance of getting approval to treat advanced melanoma. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently accepted the company's Biologics License Application (BLA) for Lifileucel and granted the drug priority review with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date of Nov. 25.

As of the second quarter, Iovance reported $317.3 million in cash, enough, it said, to fund operations into the end of next year. The company had $200,000 in revenue, all from its purchase of cancer therapy Proleukin from Clinigen Limited in January, and it lost $106.5 million in the quarter, compared to a loss of $213.9 million in the same period last year. 

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Genmab A/s, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Seagen. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

scientists examine cell make up microscope biotech (1)
Why Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Is Dropping Tuesday
 doctors white coat healthcare
Why Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Jumped Tuesday
 a scientist uses a pipette to work with medical samples.
Why Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Jumped Monday
 parabola
Wall Street Thinks These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Go Parabolic Soon
 Physician going over results with patient
Why Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Jumped Monday

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
494%
 
S&P 500 Returns
130%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/14/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

nikolatretruck.jpg
Why Nikola Stock Spiked Higher Today
A person working on a laptop
Should You Sell Amazon Stock Now?
Man woman celebrating with cash in a car
1 Nasdaq Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Triples in 5 Years
ORCL_Sankey_Q12024
1 Magnificent Stock That Could Join Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Nvidia in the $1 Trillion Club

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services