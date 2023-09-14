Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Taseko Mines Stock Surged to 4-Month Highs Today

By Neha Chamaria – Sep 14, 2023 at 1:48PM

Key Points

  • Taseko Mines received a final permit for its Florence copper mine in Arizona.
  • It expects the low-cost mine to make it a "green" producer of copper.
  • Copper is widely used in electronic devices and electric vehicle batteries.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

A key permit means the copper producer can now start a mine that should cut costs and boost production significantly.

What happened

Shares of Taseko Mines (TGB 18.08%) surged Thursday morning and were trading 18% higher as of 11:30 a.m. ET after surging 23% earlier in the day to levels last seen in May. The Canada-based copper miner has received a crucial final permit for one of its mines, which should boost its production significantly in the coming years.

So what

This morning, Taseko announced that it has received the final underground injection control permit from the U.S. Environment Protection Agency for its Florence copper mine in Arizona.

Taseko currently operates only one mine, Gibraltar, in Canada. Although Gibraltar is the second-largest open-pit copper mine in Canada, the company's aim is to build lower-cost mines, which is why it acquired the Florence copper mine in 2014.

The project hit hurdles along the way, including backlash from local residents for its potential environmental impact, but today's permit paves the way for commercial production at the facility.

Florence is an important asset for Taseko for several reasons. First, it will use a recovery process to extract copper that is cleaner and cheaper compared to traditional underground and open-pit mining. The miner expects Florence to use 93% less water and 71% less energy, and emit 83% less carbon compared to an open-pit mine. It says it believes the mine will make Taseko one of the most "green copper producers" globally.

Second, the Florence mine will nearly double Taseko's annual copper production once fully operational. It has an estimated annual production capacity of 85 million pounds with a mine life of 22 years.

Third, the Florence mine could cut Taseko's costs considerably since it is expected to extract copper at an operating cost of only $1.11 per pound of copper. For perspective, Taseko's total operating cost last year was $2.98 per pound.

Now what

A mine that could boost production significantly while cutting costs is definitely a win-win, but there's another reason Taseko stock skyrocketed today: Investors perhaps see plenty of growth ahead for the company since Florence will produce 99.99% purity copper cathode -- vital for electronic devices and electric vehicle batteries. 

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

workers on an excavation machine at a mine.
Why Shares of Taseko Mines Are Soaring Today
 copper
Why Shares in Taseko Mines Are Crashing Today
 featured-transcript-logo
Taseko Mines (TGB) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
 miningcopper
Why Taseko Mines Shares Fell 18% Today
 openpitmineaerialview
Why Taseko Mines Got Drilled By 7% Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
494%
 
S&P 500 Returns
130%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/14/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Rolled Up Cash Money Invest Save Three Hundred Dollars Getty
Want $300 in Super Safe Annual Dividend Income? Invest $3,075 Into the Following 3 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks
nikolatretruck.jpg
Why Nikola Stock Spiked Higher Today
Bear Market Silhouette Newspaper Stock Market Quotes Invest Crash Plunge Correction Getty
This Forecasting Tool Hasn't Been Wrong in Over 50 Years. Here's What It Says Happens Next to Stocks
A person working on a laptop
Should You Sell Amazon Stock Now?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services