Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Like There's No Tomorrow

By Jennifer Saibil – Sep 15, 2023 at 8:15AM

Key Points

  • Amazon is carving out new growth opportunities in streaming, healthcare, and more.
  • E-commerce and AWS are pressured right now, but management is investing to build them up.
  • Amazon stock has been gaining, but it's still down from its prior 2021 highs.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

There's a lot going on, which is business as usual for Amazon.

With the S&P 500 up 16% this year, investors are growing enthusiastic about the stock market again. We're still technically in a bear market according to many opinions, but many stocks have been skyrocketing.

We may not enter a strong bull market until high inflation subsides and the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates. The economy is still dealing with some turmoil, and companies are balancing growth ventures and efficiency. Many of last year's worst performers have made the necessary adjustments to the current situation and are now working back up from a place of strength.

Amazon (AMZN -0.09%) was highly impacted by changing economic trends last year, and its stock slumped 50%, much worse than the market's nearly 20% drop. But it's far outdoing the market so far in 2023, up 65% year to date. Let's see what investors are excited about and why now is a great time to buy Amazon stock.

1. It's harnessing its vast opportunities

Amazon is an acquisitions master. It began scooping up other companies way back when it was just getting started, expanding its business by leaps and bounds, and that continues through today. It has completed four acquisitions over the past three years.

Two of its recent high-profile acquisitions were MGM Studios, a major movie production company, and 1Life Healthcare, a telehealth service doing business as One Medical. Owning MGM allows Amazon's streaming business to compete with the large players like Netflix and Walt Disney as competition becomes fierce and streamers struggle with profitability and saturation. It came with a huge content library that adds tremendous value to Amazon's own studios and content.

One Medical is a small piece of the Amazon pie so far, but it presents a huge opportunity. Amazon has gotten into the healthcare field in various ways over the past few years, including its pharmacy division and its internal healthcare business, which it's spinning out into a consumer-facing business through One Medical. "We think healthcare is high on the list of experiences that need reinvention," was Amazon's take on the deal.

This venture gives it hands-on experience in how healthcare works today and the chance to reinvent it in Amazon's signature style. The pharmacy segment recently signed with a major California insurance company to supply delivery orders, and this could explode into a major revenue driver over the long term as it captures new markets and inks more deals.

Amazon reports healthcare operations in its "other" segment, which also includes things like shipping services, co-branded credit cards, and video licensing. In the 2023 second quarter, this was the fastest-growing segment, with sales up 26% over last year. It represents smaller businesses, but they clearly pack a lot of punch and could be shaped into new growth categories.

2. There's strength in its core activities 

Amazon's main business, though, is e-commerce, which is slowing. Revenue from what Amazon calls online stores increased 4% over last year in the second quarter, but third-party sales increased 18%.

Amazon has made changes to improve its delivery systems and generate loyalty and growth. Over half of orders were delivered same or next day in the second quarter for many of its markets, and it's reaching a rate that's 4 times higher than in 2019. 

Advertising remains a huge growth driver, increasing 22% over last year. This is a major part of where Amazon's artificial intelligence (AI) plays a starring role, leading customers toward curated ads.

Amazon Web Services still punches above its weight in profit generation, responsible for most of the company's operating income in the second quarter. However, sales are sluggish here, too. They increased 12% over last year, only slightly above 11% for the company total. Management is investing here, too, specifically in generative AI capabilities. Although AWS has lost market share to smaller competitors over the past year, it's working to pad its moat through proprietary technology that gives it an advantage long term.

These categories bring in tons of cash for Amazon and give it the funds to try out all of its next growth ventures.

3. The price is right

Amazon has tightened it belt after expanding early in the pandemic, and after posting its first annual loss in about a decade last year, it's getting back to stronger sales and profits. It's taking steps to conquer new territory, giving it a wide growth runway.

Management is guiding for sales to increase about 11% year over year in the third quarter and for operating income to more than double. That update was well-received by investors.

In some ways, Amazon is just getting started, and as the stock climbs back up, it looks like a great buying opportunity.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jennifer Saibil has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com, Netflix, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

investor focus computer
Here's the 1 Amazon Chart That Investors Can't Afford to Overlook
 warren buffett forever stock
1 Beaten-Down Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever
 GettyImages-1189135312
Here's Why This 1 Change at Amazon Could Supercharge Earnings
 Untitled design (58)
Top Stocks to Buy: Amazon Stock vs. Alibaba Stock
 Amazon driver with package
Amazon Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
493%
 
S&P 500 Returns
132%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/15/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Stock chart going down with man
Is Right Now the Perfect Time to Buy This 9.4%-Yielding Dividend Stock?
Investor 95
1 Surefire Warren Buffett Index Fund Could Turn $400 Per Month Into $825,000
Man woman celebrating with cash in a car
1 Nasdaq Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Triples in 5 Years
Artificial Intelligence 16
1 Stock-Split AI Growth Stock With More Upside Than Apple or Tesla to Buy Now, According to Wall Street

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services