Down 59.5% and 63.7%, Are These 2 Growth Stocks Screaming Buys?

By Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe – Sep 15, 2023 at 5:02AM

These two cash cows are in a huge growth market.

Most people don't know that solar stocks haven't been great investments, despite the huge growth in solar over the past decade. Two exceptions: SolarEdge (SEDG -0.14%) and Enphase (ENPH 2.27%), which have been monster stocks. However, both are down more than half so far in 2023 and are well below all-time highs. Screaming buys? In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down why they're down, and whether they're as cheap as they look. 

*Stock prices used were from the morning of Sept. 8, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 15, 2023.

Jason Hall has positions in SolarEdge Technologies and SunPower. Tyler Crowe has positions in SolarEdge Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enphase Energy. The Motley Fool recommends SolarEdge Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

