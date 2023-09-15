Down 59.5% and 63.7%, Are These 2 Growth Stocks Screaming Buys?

Most people don't know that solar stocks haven't been great investments, despite the huge growth in solar over the past decade. Two exceptions: SolarEdge (SEDG -0.14%) and Enphase (ENPH 2.27%), which have been monster stocks. However, both are down more than half so far in 2023 and are well below all-time highs. Screaming buys? In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down why they're down, and whether they're as cheap as they look.

*Stock prices used were from the morning of Sept. 8, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 15, 2023.