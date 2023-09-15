Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why CS Disco Stock Is Plummeting This Week

By Keith Noonan – Sep 15, 2023 at 8:13AM

Key Points

  • CS Disco suddenly announced that CEO and board member Kiwi Camara had stepped down this week.
  • His departure was unexpected and didn't follow the kind of leadership transition that investors are used to.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

A sudden leadership shakeup has spurred big sell-offs for CS Disco stock.

What happened

CS Disco (LAW -9.29%) stock is falling this week following news of a major leadership transition at the company. The legal software and services company's share price was down 25.8% from last week's market close heading into this Friday's daily trading session, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Before the market opened on Monday, CS Disco published a press release announcing that company co-founder Kiwi Camara had stepped down from the CEO role and his position on the board of directors. Board member Scott Hill will serve as interim CEO as the company looks for a more permanent replacement. The news caught investors by surprise and triggered substantial sell-offs for the stock. 

So what

It's not surprising that investors were worried about Camara's sudden departure from CS Disco. In most cases, CEOs will announce that they are planning to exit the company at a later date -- and a successor will be announced in advance of the transition taking place. 

While there are many reasons that a CEO may exit his or her company, shareholders are used to a certain protocol for how changes in leadership take place. When it's suddenly announced that a company's co-founder and chief executive has already stepped down from the management role and also left a position on the board, shareholders have reasonable cause to be concerned.  

Now what

When a CEO suddenly and unexpectedly exits a company, other bad news sometimes follows -- either personal or business-related. Investors will have to wait and see if that winds up being the case with Camara and CS Disco, but the timing of the announcement has understandably caused some unease among shareholders.

The company published its second-quarter results on Aug. 9, and pairing the earnings release and conference call with news of the leadership change would have been more in line with how investors expect transitions to be handled. With a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share of $0.09 on revenue of $34.3 million coming in significantly better than Wall Street's call for a per-share loss of $0.20 on sales of $32.2 million, the performance beat could have been a positive note for Camara to leave on.

Given how Camara's departure played out, CS Disco stock could continue to be volatile in the near term. 

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

GettyImages-1186065962
Why CS Disco Stock Fell Hard Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
493%
 
S&P 500 Returns
132%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/15/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Stock chart going down with man
Is Right Now the Perfect Time to Buy This 9.4%-Yielding Dividend Stock?
Investor 95
1 Surefire Warren Buffett Index Fund Could Turn $400 Per Month Into $825,000
Man woman celebrating with cash in a car
1 Nasdaq Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Triples in 5 Years
Artificial Intelligence 16
1 Stock-Split AI Growth Stock With More Upside Than Apple or Tesla to Buy Now, According to Wall Street

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services