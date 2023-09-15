Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Will the United Auto Workers Strike Hurt Auto Insurers? Here's How Investors Can Prepare.

By Courtney Carlsen – Sep 15, 2023 at 6:45AM

Key Points

  • The United Auto Workers union and three major U.S. automakers are negotiating a new contract.
  • The current contract expires today, and workers may go on strike if a deal isn't made before then.
  • A strike could ripple across the industry, including higher used car prices, which could hurt automotive insurers.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Car prices could skyrocket if auto companies and unions don't agree on a deal.

Over the past few months, the United Auto Workers (UAW) union, representing nearly 150,000 employees at General Motors, Ford Motor Company, and Stellantis (the conglomerate that owns the Chrysler and Jeep brands), has worked on negotiating a new labor agreement that would increase salaries and benefits for its employees over the next several years. With the current contract set to expire today, the union may go on strike, which could ripple across the industry.

Some experts warn that the strike may disrupt supply chains and increase prices for new and used cars. The strike could also pressure auto insurers that have had to cope with higher car and replacement parts prices for several years. You'll want to monitor the negotiation and potential strike if you own investments in auto insurers like Progressive (PGR 0.29%) and Allstate (ALL 1.51%). Here's why and what you can do about it.

What the UAW is negotiating for

The UAW is a labor union formed in 1935 that primarily represents over 391,000 workers in the U.S. in auto, auto parts, healthcare, and higher education. In recent months, the union has negotiated with the three major U.S. auto manufacturers as its current four-year deal ends in mid-September. The negotiations come when labor union support is near a historical high point. According to a poll by Gallup, 71% of Americans approve of labor unions, the highest measure Gallup has recorded since 1965. 

UAW President Shawn Fain has asked for a 40% wage increase over five years, cost of living adjustments, and reinstated pensions (to name a few of the demands) for its current members. Automakers made counteroffers to the union's proposals, but Fain rejected them, saying they didn't come close to meeting the union's demands. 

Fain said he hopes to make a deal before the Sept. 15 deadline and could be more flexible in union demands to make a deal. The UAW could call for its employees to strike if the two sides cannot agree on a new deal before the contract deadline. 

How a possible strike could impact supply chains

JPMorgan Chase analyst Jimmy Bhullar said, "A strike would disrupt supply chains, cut new vehicle production, and drive an uptick in used car values." The impact could lead to a shortage of cars, a common theme during the pandemic. 

Car prices have been falling in recent months. According to the Manheim used vehicle index, the cost of all vehicles was down 7.7% in August compared to the same month last year. Despite the recent price declines, used vehicles are still up more than 36% from pre-pandemic levels. 

A photo of an auto factory with robots welding on an assembly line.

Image source: Getty Images.

Auto insurers could face even more pressure on their underwriting profits

Used car shortages and higher associated prices significantly affected auto insurers following the pandemic. That's because the higher car prices raise the cost of replacement vehicles if an insured customer totaled their car. Not only that, but other supply chain issues increased the cost of auto parts, raising the cost of auto repairs, too.

If the union workers strike, insurers could face another wave of rising costs driven by higher car prices. It would come at a time when auto insurers have posted their most extensive underwriting loss in 12 years, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Property and casualty insurers had a net underwriting loss of $7.3 billion in the first quarter. Last year, they had a net profit of $4.3 billion. 

What investors should do

The news about the potential auto workers' strike shouldn't alter your view on insurance stocks, and you definitely shouldn't rush for the exits if you own them. The ramifications could have an industrywide impact on all insurers. Insurers have pricing power primarily because they offer a product that is always in demand, so if claims costs rise, it could ultimately result in higher premiums customers pay in the long run. 

No one can predict if a deal will happen today or if auto workers will be on strike by this time next week. Given that uncertainty, what you can do is maintain a long-term investment perspective and stay diversified across insurance stocks. Life insurers like Aflac can be solid, and excess and surplus insurers like Kinsale should continue leveraging their expertise to deliver market-beating returns.

It's also a reminder to invest in quality companies at the top of their game. Progressive has an auto-heavy insurance business and has done a stellar job of underwriting profitable policies for decades despite broader industry challenges over the years. If the stock does dip from this news, it could be an excellent opportunity to scoop up some shares.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Courtney Carlsen has positions in Allstate and Progressive. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Kinsale Capital Group, and S&P Global. The Motley Fool recommends Aflac, General Motors, Progressive, and Stellantis and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $25 calls on General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

a happy family in a car getty 2022
3 Resilient Stocks to Help Solidify Your Portfolio
 featured-transcript-logo
Progressive (PGR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
 offer their clients contracts to discuss home purchases, insurance or real estate
Decade-High Losses Shake the Insurance Landscape: The Investment Challenges
 person in winter storm on phone in front of car
This Blue Chip Insurance Stock Plummeted 13% In 1 Day: Should Investors Be Concerned?
 featured-transcript-logo
Progressive (PGR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
494%
 
S&P 500 Returns
130%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/15/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Man woman celebrating with cash in a car
1 Nasdaq Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Triples in 5 Years
Businessman Holding Hands Up Stop Avoid Getty
3 Top Cathie Wood Stocks I Wouldn't Touch With a 10-Foot Pole
using iphone drinking coffee in kitchen
Nearly Half of Warren Buffett's $354 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Just 1 Stock
GettyImages-1452877140
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Dumped Nearly 60,000 Shares of the Stock. What's Happening to the Leader of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Revolution?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services