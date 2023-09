The stock market has been generally strong in 2023 so far, but there are still some bargains to be found. In this video, Fool.com contributor Tyler Crowe and I sit down to discuss why you might want to take a look at Block (SQ -1.89%) and Safehold (SAFE -1.02%), both of which are just above their 52-week lows.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Sept. 14, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 15, 2023.