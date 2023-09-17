Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

2024 Is Coming: The Nasdaq-100 Technology Index Could Soar Next Year, According to History

By Anthony Di Pizio – Sep 17, 2023 at 8:53AM

Key Points

  • 2022 was a terrible year for the Nasdaq-100 technology index, but it has bounced back in 2023 with a gain of 39% (so far).
  • The index includes shares in some of the largest technology giants in America, including Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia.
  • If the Nasdaq-100 can hold onto its current 2023 gain, that could point to strong upside in 2024.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Investors might be set for further gains in the new year.

The stock market has sent investors on a roller-coaster ride over the past few years. Ultra-low interest rates and pandemic-induced government stimulus sent the Nasdaq-100 technology index into rally mode during 2020 and 2021. But last year, the U.S. Federal Reserve began to aggressively tighten monetary policy, which sent the index plunging 33% for the year.

Based on historical data going back to its inception in 1986, the Nasdaq-100 rarely falls in consecutive years. True to form, it has bounced back with a 39% gain year to date. With just three months remaining in the year, it's a good time to look ahead to 2024 and assess what could be in store for the market.

Historical data can offer useful hints about how the Nasdaq-100 will perform next year, and the picture looks very positive. I'll break it down below.

A Wall Street street sign with American flags in the background.

Image source: Getty Images.

The Nasdaq-100 is led by some of the world's largest technology companies

The Nasdaq-100 is made up of 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. However, there are actually 101 equity securities in the index because it includes both Class A and Class C shares of Google parent Alphabet.

One of the most popular ways for investors to gain exposure to the Nasdaq-100 is through the Invesco QQQ Exchange Traded Fund (QQQ -1.71%), which tracks the index. Since the technology sector is very top-heavy, a small number of companies have an outsized influence on the index (and the QQQ ETF) overall. In fact, the top 5 of the 101 stock holdings account for almost 34% of its weight.

Apple, with a $2.7 trillion market capitalization, is the world's largest company. As a result, it's no surprise it's the top holding in the index. Microsoft sits in the second spot, and the top five is rounded out by Amazon, Nvidia, and Meta Platforms.

The first four of those companies are worth $1 trillion or more, with Meta not far behind. They're also some of the top-performing stocks in 2023. Apple is the laggard of the bunch with a year-to-date gain of 35%, while Nvidia leads the pack after gaining a whopping 200% so far.

The weighting of the Nasdaq-100 toward those high-flying tech giants is the reason it has more than doubled the 16% gain of the benchmark S&P 500 index this year, which has a far more diverse composition.

Here's how the Nasdaq-100 could perform in 2024, according to historical data

Where the Nasdaq-100 index eventually closes 2023 could have an impact on its performance in 2024, at least according to historical data going back to 1986.

Years in which the index has achieved a gain of 40% (or more) are almost always followed by further gains the following year, with the exception of 1999, which preceded the burst of the dot-com bubble:

Year

Nasdaq-100 Gain

Nasdaq-100 Gain (Loss) the Following Year

1991

64.9%

8.8%

1995

42.2%

42.2%

1996

42.2%

20.6%

1998

85.3%

101.9%

1999

101.9%

(36.8%)

2003

49.1%

10.4%

2009

53.5%

19.2%

2020

47.5%

26.6%

2023 YTD

42.5%

???

Data source: Slickcharts. Table by author. YTD = year to date.

That means if the Nasdaq-100 holds its current gains for 2023 -- or adds to them -- there's a possibility it could further rise in 2024 with an average gain of 24.1% based on the above data.

Of course, history alone shouldn't be the reason investors buy stocks. Several factors could swing the market one way or the other next year, and interest rates might be at the top of that list. Most economists believe the U.S. Federal Reserve has almost done enough to cure America's inflation challenges, but there is a small probability of one more interest rate hike in November.

Attention will soon turn to interest rate cuts instead, which could begin in June 2024, according to current estimates. If that happens, more investors will likely turn to stocks as they hunt for higher returns, and companies will be able to borrow money at cheaper interest rates to fuel growth. Both of those things are tailwinds for the broader market.

However, if rates remain higher for longer -- or worse, the Fed increases them more than expected -- the reverse could happen, which will create a headwind for the stock market.

In any case, prior trends point to another good year for the tech index. But the long-term picture is even more exciting because companies like Nvidia continue to work on innovative new technologies like artificial intelligence. Through that lens, there is never a bad time to buy a growth index like the Nasdaq-100 so long as you're willing to hold for a period of at least five years.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Anthony Di Pizio has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Nasdaq. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

QQQ Charts Bear Bull thumby
Bull Market Indicator or Bear Market Rally? History's Message for Where Stocks Could Head Next
 GettyImages-1196086986
The Nasdaq-100 Is Undergoing a Special Rebalance. Here's How Investors Should Prepare.
 10 Best stocks to buy now Q&A thumby
10 Best Stocks to Buy Now, Stock Market News, and Investing Q&A
 complex confusing confused perplexed intimidated difficult impossible
You Don't Have to Pick a Winner in Artificial Intelligence: Here's Why
 diverse business team data servers IT
Up 27% In 2023, Is It Safe to Invest In the Nasdaq Right Now?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
485%
 
S&P 500 Returns
130%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/17/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Retiree 23
2 Major Social Security Changes Coming in 2024 May Surprise Most Americans
Senior Fanning Cash Retirement Social Security Getty
Social Security's 2024 COLA Is Shaping Up to Be a Double-Edged Sword for Retirees
Buffett17 TMF
Warren Buffett's AI Bets: 46.1% of Berkshire Hathaway's $353 Billion Stock Portfolio Is Held in These 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks
Woman smiling laptop
Here's the 1 Cathie Wood Stock Most Likely to Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million Over the Next 20 Years

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services