Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

3 Brilliant Warren Buffett Acquisitions

By Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe – Sep 17, 2023 at 6:07AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Berkshire's homebuilder investments should draw more awareness to this unappreciated segment for investors.

Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe have spent years investing in and singing the praises of homebuilder stocks. It feels like maybe the word is finally getting out. In this video, they discuss three recent investments made by Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A -0.40%) (BRK.B -0.44%) into three of the largest: NVR (NVR -2.01%)D.R. Horton (DHI -2.46%), and Lennar (LEN -2.50%) (LEN.B), and whether investors should follow suit. 

*Stock prices used were from the morning of Sept. 13, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 17, 2023.

Jason Hall has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. Tyler Crowe has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway, Lennar, and NVR. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Workers plants crops.
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Has More Than a Third of Its Portfolio in These 2 Stocks
 stocks-for-a-stock-market-crash
2 Stocks Worth Owning Through a Stock Market Crash
 17171920167_88b0855dee_c
3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love
 Warren Buffett Source The Motley Fool
Berkshire Hathaway Reveals Warren Buffett's Eventual Successor
 Concept of business failure panicked investor source getty
Worried About a 2021 Stock Market Crash? These 3 Stocks Have Staying Power

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
485%
 
S&P 500 Returns
130%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/17/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Senior Fanning Cash Retirement Social Security Getty
Social Security's 2024 COLA Is Shaping Up to Be a Double-Edged Sword for Retirees
retired couple looking at computer screen
The Latest Numbers Are In: Here's How Much Your Social Security Increase Will Be As Things Stand Now
Growth 5
Stock Split Watch: 2 Monster Growth Stocks Up 230% and 337% in 5 Years to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Buffett17 TMF
Warren Buffett's AI Bets: 46.1% of Berkshire Hathaway's $353 Billion Stock Portfolio Is Held in These 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services