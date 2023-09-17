3 Brilliant Warren Buffett Acquisitions

Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe have spent years investing in and singing the praises of homebuilder stocks. It feels like maybe the word is finally getting out. In this video, they discuss three recent investments made by Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A -0.40%) (BRK.B -0.44%) into three of the largest: NVR (NVR -2.01%), D.R. Horton (DHI -2.46%), and Lennar (LEN -2.50%) (LEN.B), and whether investors should follow suit.

*Stock prices used were from the morning of Sept. 13, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 17, 2023.