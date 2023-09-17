Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

3 Smart Reasons to Buy Shopify Stock Right Now

By Joe Tenebruso – Sep 17, 2023 at 7:35AM

Key Points

  • Artificial intelligence will be a boon for entrepreneurship, according to CEO Tobi Lütke.
  • After divesting its logistics business, Shopify is leaner and more profitable.
  • With Amazon as its ally, Shopify is eyeing a $1.7 trillion market opportunity in the U.S. alone.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

This top growth stock is poised to rally.

Based on Shopify's (SHOP -1.61%) most recent results, more than $220 billion worth of merchandise will likely be sold on its e-commerce platform this year. That telling metric (along with several others) demonstrates that the software star has cemented its place as the de facto operating system for millions of online businesses around the world.

Shopify reached that level of gross merchandise volume after years of rapid growth, and yet Shopify accounts for just a small fraction of a global online retail market that's projected to top $8 trillion by 2026, according to eMarketer. With so much room for further expansion, this growth story remains in its early innings.

Here are at least three smart reasons why Shopify's stock is a solid buy today.

1. Shopify is bringing the magic of AI to the masses 

Shopify wants to make the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) accessible to more entrepreneurs. To do so, it's offering a free suite of AI tools called Shopify Magic that makes it faster and easier to build and scale e-commerce businesses. 

Shopify Magic pairs cutting-edge generative AI technology with Shopify's proprietary data. It can help with a range of tasks, such as marketing and customer support. Merchants can simply enter a few details about an item they want to sell, and Shopify Magic will automatically generate a product description in just a few seconds. The AI can also assist with blog posts, customer emails, and language translations. 

Additionally, Shopify created an AI-powered assistant called Sidekick. With simple conversational prompts, merchants can ask questions about their business, economic trends, and Shopify's tech. Sidekick responds immediately with personalized responses. It can also complete tasks like report generation, store design, and promotional campaigns.

These tools are all designed to help entrepreneurs save time, serve more customers, and boost sales. By increasing its merchants' odds of success, Shopify stands to enjoy stronger customer retention and, by extension, higher revenue and profits.

2. Shopify is making a logical shift in logistics

Shopify acquired fulfillment technology provider Deliverr for $2.1 billion in July 2022. The plan was to build an "end-to-end logistics platform to unlock fast and easy fulfillment," according to Shopify's logistics head, Aaron Brown. 

Unfortunately, management underestimated the complexity of such an undertaking. It also didn't help that going deeper into fulfillment placed Shopify in more direct competition with e-commerce juggernaut Amazon.com (AMZN -2.99%).

CEO Tobi Lütke moved quickly to correct the error. Less than a year after closing the Deliverr deal, Shopify sold its logistics business to Flexport. Shopify received a 13% equity stake in the supply chain management upstart as part of the sale. 

More importantly, the move refocused Shopify on its core e-commerce software operations. That enabled the company to shed costs, which, in turn, improved its profitability. 

3. A Shopify rival becomes an ally

Divesting its logistics operations also made it easier for Shopify to partner with Amazon. Shopify's merchants in the U.S. will soon be able to offer Amazon's "Buy with Prime" to their customers as part of their online checkout process. The service will enable these merchants to provide Prime members fast and free delivery options, as well as the ability to easily return the items they purchase if they so choose. 

Importantly, Shopify will process these transactions via its fast-growing Shopify Payments service. Moreover, merchants will maintain control over their customer data. 

Both companies are likely to benefit from the collaboration. Amazon should see increased usage of its massive fulfillment network and higher logistics revenue. Shopify, meanwhile, is likely to enjoy a sales boost from Amazon's more than 200 million Prime members. Amazon says Buy with Prime can boost shopper conversion rates by an impressive 25% on average. 

Better still, the deal could help Shopify claim a larger share of a retail e-commerce market that's set to exceed $1.7 trillion in the U.S. alone by 2027, according to eMarketer.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Joe Tenebruso has the following options: long January 2025 $100 calls on Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Getty - couple happy in kitchen
Have $1,500 to Invest? 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now
 SHOP Shopify Growth stocks invesment money
Up 42% to 138%, Is Now the Time to Buy These 3 Growth Stocks?
 A person shopping online.
Does Shopify's Recent Deal With Amazon Make it a No-Brainer Buy?
 stocks investing financial empowerment
2 Incredible Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
 person shipping a package using a computer for an e-commerce store
Cathie Wood Just Dumped $19 Million in Shopify Stock. Should You Follow Her Lead?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
485%
 
S&P 500 Returns
130%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/17/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Retiree 23
2 Major Social Security Changes Coming in 2024 May Surprise Most Americans
Buffett17 TMF
Warren Buffett's AI Bets: 46.1% of Berkshire Hathaway's $353 Billion Stock Portfolio Is Held in These 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks
Senior Fanning Cash Retirement Social Security Getty
Social Security's 2024 COLA Is Shaping Up to Be a Double-Edged Sword for Retirees
Woman smiling laptop
Here's the 1 Cathie Wood Stock Most Likely to Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million Over the Next 20 Years

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services