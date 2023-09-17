Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Better Tech Stock: Oracle vs. HP

By Leo Sun – Sep 17, 2023 at 9:15AM

Key Points

  • Oracle outperformed HP by a wide margin over the past year.
  • HP is still struggling as the market’s demand for new PCs drops off a cliff.
  • Oracle continues to grow in a tough macro environment.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Which of these blue-chip tech giants is the better buy right now?

Oracle (ORCL 0.22%) and HP (HPQ -1.73%) are often considered reliable blue-chip tech stocks that are owned for stability and income instead of aggressive growth. I compared these two stocks last June and declared that HP's simpler business model, lower valuation, and higher dividend made it the better buy.

But since I made that call, Oracle's stock has risen 57% as HP's stock declined 16%. Let's see why Oracle outperformed HP by such a wide margin -- and whether it is likely to remain the better big tech investment over the next 12 months.

An investor checks a portfolio on a laptop.

Image source: Getty Images.

HP is still struggling with a sinking PC market

HP is one of the world's top producers of PCs and printers. During the pandemic, its sales of consumer PCs surged as the lockdowns drove more people to upgrade their PCs for online classes, remote work, and high-end gaming. Its sales of consumer printers also rose as consumers did more do-it-yourself printing projects at home. Those higher sales of consumer devices offset slower sales of its commercial PCs and printers.

As the pandemic ebbed, HP's sales of consumer devices declined sharply because shoppers didn't need to upgrade their new devices. HP initially expected the post-pandemic growth of its commercial business to offset that slowdown, but inflation, soaring interest rates, and macroeconomic headwinds abruptly throttled that recovery.

That's why HP's revenue fell 1% in fiscal 2022 (which ended last October) even as its adjusted EPS grew a mere 8%. For fiscal 2023, analysts expect its revenue and adjusted EPS to decline 15% and 19%, respectively, as that downturn deepens.

As HP's revenue growth stalls out, it's cutting costs and streamlining its business through the core tenets of its "Future Ready Transformation Plan" -- which include laying off 7% to 10% of its workforce by the end of fiscal 2025, reducing its number of unique PC models to simplify its business, launching new subscription services, and developing new products for its higher-growth hybrid work, gaming, industrial graphics, and 3D printing markets.

HP's stock looks cheap at eight times forward earnings and it pays a hefty forward dividend yield of 3.6%, but the bulls probably won't come back until the macro environment improves and its revenue consistently grows again.

Oracle faces tougher macro headwinds

Oracle is the world's largest database software company. Over the past few years, it transformed a large portion of its on-site software into cloud-based services, expanded its own Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) platform, and rolled out more enterprise resource planning (ERP) services. That transformation prevented it from suffering the same fate as other aging tech giants like IBM.

Oracle's revenue rose 5% in fiscal 2022 (which ended in May 2022) and 7% on an organic basis (excluding its acquisition of the healthcare IT giant Cerner last year) in fiscal 2023. Most of that acceleration was driven by its NetSuite ERP and OCI platforms, which were well-insulated from both the pandemic and inflationary headwinds. The robust growth of those core cloud services also largely offset the slower growth of its on-premise software, hardware, license, and support businesses.

Oracle expects the growth of its cloud services to cool off this year as its cloud license, on-premise, and hardware revenues keep declining. Analysts still expect its overall revenue and adjusted EPS to rise 8% and 9%, respectively, for the full year, but its recent earnings miss and lower-than-expected guidance for the second quarter could force those estimates to be reduced.

But based on those estimates, Oracle trades at 20 times forward earnings and pays a forward yield of 1.3%. It isn't a screaming bargain yet, but its steady growth could still make it an attractive safe haven stock in this turbulent market.

The better buy: Oracle

When I compared HP to Oracle last year, I underestimated the depth of the PC market's post-pandemic slowdown and overestimated the macro headwinds for Oracle's cloud-based services. HP still initially seems like the cheaper dividend play, but it will continue to trade at that discount until the PC market finally recovers. Since that recovery should take at least a few more quarters, Oracle's stock will likely continue to outperform HP's over the next 12 months.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends HP and Oracle. The Motley Fool recommends International Business Machines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Artificial Intelligence AI Robot Big Data Bull Market Stock Chart Getty
This AI Stock Looks Dirt-Cheap. Is It a Bargain or a Value Trap?
 Digital banking and payment smartphone app
Oracle Stock Fails to Get a Boost From Nvidia -- Time to Buy the Dip?
 IT-professionals-datacenter
Where Will Oracle Stock Be in 1 Year?
 Artificial intelligence AI on cloud circuit board (2)
2 Cloud Stocks Betting Big on Artificial Intelligence
 ORCL_Sankey_Q12024
1 Magnificent Stock That Could Join Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Nvidia in the $1 Trillion Club

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
485%
 
S&P 500 Returns
130%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/17/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Retiree 23
2 Major Social Security Changes Coming in 2024 May Surprise Most Americans
Senior Fanning Cash Retirement Social Security Getty
Social Security's 2024 COLA Is Shaping Up to Be a Double-Edged Sword for Retirees
Buffett17 TMF
Warren Buffett's AI Bets: 46.1% of Berkshire Hathaway's $353 Billion Stock Portfolio Is Held in These 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks
Woman smiling laptop
Here's the 1 Cathie Wood Stock Most Likely to Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million Over the Next 20 Years

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services