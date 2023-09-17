Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

A Bull Market Could Be Here: 3 Reasons to Buy Costco Stock

By Demitri Kalogeropoulos – Sep 17, 2023 at 7:25AM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The warehouse giant will update investors on its operating results in late September.

Investors have high expectations for Costco Wholesale (COST -1.49%) stock ahead of the company's upcoming earnings report. The warehouse retailing giant is outpacing the broader market's rally through mid-September, with returns exceeding 20% so far in 2023.

These levels of gains are typically associated with a bull market, which might be on the way if the U.S. economy manages to avoid a recession over the next few quarters. But Costco is an attractive investment partly because of its ability to grow earnings through a wide range of selling environments.

With that competitive advantage in mind, let's look at three reasons to like this stock as Costco prepares to close out its fiscal year on Sept. 26.

1. Costco potentially handles higher traffic

Costco sells both consumer staples products and discretionary items like jewelry and home appliances. This diversity sets it apart from peers like Walmart (WMT -0.37%) and Target (TGT -1.38%), which tend to focus more on one niche or the other. Target's sales have declined in recent quarters, for example, as shoppers shifted their spending away from things like home furnishings.

Costco also felt a pinch from this development but has continued growing its business. Comparable-store sales in August were up 4% overall and rose by 3% in the core U.S. market.

Costco's late-September earnings announcement will add context to this point in the form of customer traffic trends for fiscal Q4. Look for continued solid gains here given that traffic was up a healthy 4% in the previous quarter. For context, chief rival Walmart posted a 3% traffic increase for fiscal Q2.

2. Costco could boost fees soon

Costco gets most of its earnings from its steady flow of membership fees, and there are several reasons why this selling approach benefits shareholders. There's much less volatility around profits, for one, since they don't depend as much on steady sales trends. The chain likely won't report declining margins due to the shift toward more consumer essential products, either.

COST Operating Margin (TTM) Chart

COST Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Yet Costco is also due for an increase in its annual membership cost because it has been over five years since the last raise. This boost will provide an immediate jolt to its finances, and potentially the stock price.

But investors shouldn't expect to see earnings jump. Costco executives have made it clear that they intend to pour all excess cash into extending the retailer's pricing advantage. That's the right call for long-term growth because it helps ensure that Costco keeps winning market share from peers who don't benefit from its scale and cost advantages.

3. Costco is posting record renewal rates

The main metric I'll be watching in Costco's late-September earnings report is the chain's renewal rate. That core growth figure has been holding steady at record highs of over 90% in recent months. A similarly strong result this quarter would confirm that shoppers remain highly engaged even as they shift their spending habits around. It would be more evidence that Costco has room to raise its membership fees, too. And it would imply growing market share through today's challenging selling environment.

Costco's stock rarely looks cheap, and the current price is no exception. Investors have to pay roughly 1 times annual sales for shares of the retailer, compared to 0.7 times sales for Walmart. That premium is well deserved, though, given Costco's more stable earnings and its strong track record for growing sales whether consumers are focused on value or seeking to splurge during cyclical upturns.

There's no telling when that next sustained bull market upswing will arrive. But Costco stock is likely to generate solid returns through whatever retailing environment develops in the months and years to come.

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has positions in Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale, Target, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

warehouse shopper costco shopping
1 Magnificent Stock That Turned $10,000 Into $173,000
 Investor at home looking at multiple charts.
At 40 Times Earnings, Is Costco's Stock Too Expensive to Own?
 shopping bulk store
Costco Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
 cruise vacation travel boat water ocean
3 Top Stocks to Buy in September
 Costco warehouse wholesale shopping
Costco's Sales Update: Can Wins in Stores Offset Weakness Online?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
485%
 
S&P 500 Returns
130%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/17/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Retiree 23
2 Major Social Security Changes Coming in 2024 May Surprise Most Americans
Buffett17 TMF
Warren Buffett's AI Bets: 46.1% of Berkshire Hathaway's $353 Billion Stock Portfolio Is Held in These 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks
Senior Fanning Cash Retirement Social Security Getty
Social Security's 2024 COLA Is Shaping Up to Be a Double-Edged Sword for Retirees
Woman smiling laptop
Here's the 1 Cathie Wood Stock Most Likely to Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million Over the Next 20 Years

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services