Huge Positive News for Tesla Stock Investors

By Neil Rozenbaum – Sep 17, 2023 at 10:15AM

Here's everything you need to know about the electric vehicle maker's week.

In this week's video, I cover need-to-know news related to Tesla (TSLA -0.60%) during the week of Sept. 11. Today's video will focus on Tesla's sales numbers in Europe and China, encouraging news about the start of production in Mexico, Tesla's technological breakthrough that will see it pull further from the competition, and a look at Tesla stock from a technical analysis standpoint.

You can find last week's summary here.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Sept. 15, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 16, 2023.

Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

