Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Is It Too Late to Buy C3.ai Stock?

By Stefon Walters – Sep 17, 2023 at 11:45AM

Key Points

  • C3.ai has benefitted from investors flocking to AI-based stocks.
  • C3.ai switched from a subscription model to a usage-based billing model.
  • At over 10 times projected revenue, it's currently overvalued.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Investors should be cautious about investing in C3.ai at current valuations.

To say that artificial intelligence (AI) has dominated stock and technology talk would be a huge understatement. After the immediate success of OpenAI's ChatGPT in November 2022, AI went mainstream and was quickly crowned as the Next Big Thing.

On the heels of the AI hype, many AI-focused companies and companies dealing with AI in any capacity saw investors flock to their stock, skyrocketing values in a matter of months. One company that's been a huge beneficiary of this has been C3.ai (AI -3.05%), which is up roughly 150% year to date.

Rallies like we've seen with C3.ai usually come with skepticism as potential investors worry about having missed the train and invest at an inopportune time (like right before a huge price drop). While that's a fair thought, let's dive into whether it's truly too late to buy high-flying C3.ai stock.

Slowing growth is a slight cause for concern

Many growth stocks sacrifice profits early on to focus on growth, and C3.ai is no different. However, as an investor you always want to be confident that a company has a clear path to profitability. That's beginning to become a concern for C3.ai.

Woman looking at computer screen.

Image source: Getty Images.

In its Q1 fiscal year (FY) 2024, C3.ai made $72.4 million in revenue, up 11% year over year (YoY). Its net income also increased close to 11% YoY, but it lost over $64 million. It's also worth noting that C3.ai's FY23 revenue was down, so the current YoY increases could be a bit misleading.

Maybe more concerning than the revenue and net income is the company's sharp drop in gross profit margins, from 72% to 56%.

AI Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) Chart

AI Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

The falling margins could be attributed to the company focusing on building out its generative AI ecosystem -- which isn't a bad long-term move -- but it's assuming that the current hype is, in fact, not hype and can sustain the company's growth.

C3.ai also switched to a usage-based billing model instead of a subscription model, so we'll have to see how that affects the company's margins going forward.

Investors should approach investing in C3.ai cautiously

To answer the main question regarding if it's too late to buy C3.ai's stock, it comes down to your time horizon. In the short term, the stock seems overvalued compared to its foreseeable growth chances.

C3.ai is currently valued at around $3.3 billion, which is more than 10 times the $295 million to $320 million in revenue it's projected to make in FY2024. A company's enterprise value-to-revenue ratio alone doesn't tell the whole story, but C3.ai's is high for a company only expected to grow revenue by 11% to 20%. I would avoid the stock if time isn't on your side.

For long-term investors with long time horizons who can stomach the inevitable volatility that'll come with investing in C3.ai, it's not too late to invest. However, investing a lump sum at once isn't recommended. The better approach would be to determine how much you want to invest in the company and then dollar-cost average your way into a stake over time.

The company has some hiccups it has to work through, but it's not time to completely write it off. Just increase caution.

Stefon Walters has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends C3.ai. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

An artificial intelligence, deep-learning concept overlaid on a persons side profile
3 AI Stocks Down 82% to 92% With Explosive Upside Potential: Is Now the Time to Buy?
 Person looking at charts on a computer screen
Is This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Worth Buying Following a 41% Dip?
 Investor analyzing a chart.
After an Underwhelming Q1, Are Shares of C3.ai Destined to Fall Lower?
 C3ai Infographic Q1 FY2024
C3.ai Is Massively Unprofitable. Should That Concern Investors?
 AI-robots-office
Better AI Stock: C3.ai vs. UiPath

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
485%
 
S&P 500 Returns
130%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/17/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Retiree 23
2 Major Social Security Changes Coming in 2024 May Surprise Most Americans
Buffett17 TMF
Warren Buffett's AI Bets: 46.1% of Berkshire Hathaway's $353 Billion Stock Portfolio Is Held in These 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks
Senior Fanning Cash Retirement Social Security Getty
Social Security's 2024 COLA Is Shaping Up to Be a Double-Edged Sword for Retirees
Woman smiling laptop
Here's the 1 Cathie Wood Stock Most Likely to Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million Over the Next 20 Years

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services