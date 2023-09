Hydrogen company Plug Power (PLUG -2.40%) recently settled a multi-year investigation by the SEC, but the regulator still has ongoing concerns. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down the many reasons investors should be extremely careful about investing in Plug Power.

*Stock prices used were from the morning of Sept. 13, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 17, 2023.