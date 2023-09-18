Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Apple's iPhone 15 Probably Won't Spark Sales Growth. That's Starting to Become a Problem for the Stock.

By James Brumley – Sep 18, 2023 at 7:45AM

Key Points

  • iPhone unit sales have contracted more than they’ve grown since 2014.
  • Price increases for the device are also no longer tenable as a driver of sales growth.
  • Investors should rightly ask if the company has a plan to even out inconsistent revenue.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Even if this newest version of the popular smartphone sells well, the company's clearly got a consistency problem.

The 15th iteration of the iPhone has been officially unveiled. And it's not bad. While it's not leaps and bounds more powerful than the iPhone 14, an improved camera and the addition of USB-C ports certainly have their appeal. The starting price of $799 is palatable enough, too, in line with the prices of other recent iPhones.

If you think the upcoming availability of its smartphone is a reason to buy Apple's (AAPL -0.41%) stock, though, you may want to reconsider. iPhone unit sales have been mostly dwindling since 2016, rekindling their downtrend after 2020's short-lived surge. Total iPhone revenue appears to have peaked in 2021. In the absence of a new game-changing feature for the phone, there's no reason to expect the iPhone 15 to dramatically reverse this weakness; several analysts aren't expecting it anyway.

And that's a problem for Apple stock since more than half of its revenue still comes from iPhone sales. Now, companywide revenue is starting to stagnate.

Are we at -- or even past -- the iPhone's peak?

Current Apple shareholders don't need to panic. This is still the world's biggest and most profitable company. It'll survive.

There's no denying, however, that the iPhone-specific headwind dents the growth-based thesis for owning the stock. The chart below of the iPhone's total deliveries going back to late 2014 tells part of the tale. Despite the launch of several new iPhones during this stretch, total unit sales have spent more of this time falling rather than rising.

Much of 2020's strength can be chalked up to the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic although at least some of that demand had been building since 2019. Either way, the unit numbers have been sliding since that surge, marked by a dramatic dip since the last quarter of last year.

Chart showing mostly-slumping unit sales of Apple's iPhone since 2014.

Data source: IDC. Figures are in millions.

For a short while, Apple was able to offset slumping sales of the iPhone with higher prices. That's not the case any longer. The device's best-ever quarter -- in terms of revenue -- for the iPhone was the final calendar quarter of 2021. Since then, it's been stagnant and even in decline for the past three quarters.

Chart illustrating iPhone revenue since 2015.

Data source: Apple Inc. Figures are in millions.

Now, overlay that data with the entirety of Apple's top lines for the same time frame. With a little more than half of Apple's revenue still being driven by sales of the popular smartphone, the company's total sales have also been falling since early 2022.

Chart illustrating Apple's iPhone revenue and total revenue since 2015.

Data source: Apple Inc. Figures are in millions.

Connect the dots. As much as Apple may be trying to shift its dependence away from iPhone sales and toward profit centers like services, this is still mostly an iPhone company. If that particular device is struggling, so is Apple as a whole. And the device is still ultimately on the defensive, according to more than a handful of analysts.

CCS Insight's chief analyst Ben Wood is one of these doubters, commenting, "The lack of headline-grabbing updates will disappoint some, but isn't a surprise given the maturity of the iPhone and Watch." He adds, "It reflects just how refined the iPhone and Watch devices are and how tough it has become to deliver truly disruptive updates every year."

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani writes, "Overall, we view the event as mildly disappointing, given that bulls were looking for a price increase on the iPhone Pro model as well as blood pressure monitoring functionality for the Watch."

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Barton Crockett echoed both sentiments, explaining, "The meh stock reaction reflects a lack of wow in the feature set and lack of meaningful price hike."

Time to start asking tough questions

For the record, not every observer is a doubter. Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives notes, "Apple's iPhone 15 launch event was overall an impressive event, which in our opinion lays the groundwork for a major upgrade cycle over the next year that will surprise the Street to the upside."

Deepwater Asset Management's managing partner Gene Munster agrees, arguing, "While most of these updates were incremental, they're enough to attract the 400m iPhone owners with phones more than four years old, which should return Apple to revenue growth in the December quarter."

Both Munster and Ives make good points. However, neither of these Apple bulls addresses the overarching concern here. That is, current iPhone owners are holding onto their devices for longer and longer, lengthening the upgrade cycle. At the same time, all smartphone makers, including Apple, are running out of new consumers to sell their products to now.

It stands to reason that the sweeping refresh Munster is talking about for the final quarter of this year will leave the company in the same position it's been in for the better part of the past decade once that upgrade swell has run its course, with weakening unit sales and diminishing pricing power.

If you're a current or prospective Apple shareholder, it wouldn't be unfair to start -- or continue -- asking tough questions about how the company is addressing increasingly inconsistent iPhone sales. It's such a big profit center that it's now dragging down companywide revenue.

James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

090823-apple-revenue-source-market
Time to Buy Apple Stock on This Dip? Why China's Ban on Government iPhone Use Actually Means Very Little
 using iphone drinking coffee in kitchen
Nearly Half of Warren Buffett's $354 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Just 1 Stock
 car phone business outside
Apple Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
 Warren Buffett - Berkshire Hathaway - The Motley Fool
Want to Get Richer? 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now That Could Help You Build Lasting Wealth
 trader pondering at screens
Where Will Apple Stock Be in 3 Years?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
485%
 
S&P 500 Returns
130%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/18/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Senior Fanning Cash Retirement Social Security Getty
Social Security's 2024 COLA Is Shaping Up to Be a Double-Edged Sword for Retirees
Retiree 23
2 Major Social Security Changes Coming in 2024 May Surprise Most Americans
Buffett17 TMF
Warren Buffett's AI Bets: 46.1% of Berkshire Hathaway's $353 Billion Stock Portfolio Is Held in These 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks
Buffett8 TMF
The 1 and Only Stock Warren Buffett Loves Even More Than Apple

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services