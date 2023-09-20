Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

If You Invested $10,000 in Block in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

By Neil Patel – Sep 20, 2023 at 9:10AM

Key Points

  • Founded as Square, this company innovated where there was a clear market opportunity.
  • Square and Cash App are two successful segments that continue to post double-digit growth.
  • Block shares are trading at a historically cheap valuation today.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Despite being extremely volatile, this fintech pioneer has easily been a winning stock.

Since their initial public offering in November 2015, shares of Block (SQ -2.83%) are up 308%. That result is fantastic when compared to the S&P 500's 115% gain over the same period. An investor who put $10,000 into Block at that time would be sitting on a balance of just under $41,000 right now, which is definitely encouraging. 

But it's not all good news, as shares are now down 81% from their peak price set in August 2021. For such a disruptive and interesting company, perhaps it will be beneficial to look at Block's history, its latest financials, and whether now is a good time to buy the stock on the huge dip. 

Two budding ecosystems 

Block, formerly known as Square, was founded in 2009 by Jim McKelvey and Jack Dorsey, with the primary goal of allowing small merchants to accept card payments directly on their phones.

This seems like an obvious breakthrough in hindsight, but the opportunity was there because large banks and payment processors largely ignored smaller businesses when it came to cashless transactions. After all, they just weren't a group that was financially viable to serve. Their relatively tiny sales volumes didn't justify selling them services.

This resulted in the creation of a thriving fintech company, now called Block, to help spearhead the secular trend of digital payments.  

Today, Block is a beast in the industry. Its Square segment focuses exclusively on merchants, providing them with a range of services -- like working capital loans, point-of-sale terminals, and invoicing tools -- to help them better run their businesses.

By being a mission-critical infrastructure provider, a valid argument can be made that Square benefits from high switching costs: Once merchants are locked in, they are probably very reluctant to switch service providers. 

Square handled $54.2 billion in gross payment volume in the three-month period that ended June 30, up 12% year over year. And gross profit for the division jumped 18%. Management believes Square's total addressable market (for gross profit) is worth $120 billion. 

The other primary business line is Cash App, a personal financial app that allows consumers to handle basic banking services from an easy-to-use mobile interface. The segment's ambitions match that of Square, which are to innovate where the big banks didn't or couldn't. Gross profit for Cash App soared 37% in the latest quarter, and the service now counts an impressive 54 million monthly active users. 

Cash App initially draws in users because it also operates a peer-to-peer payments network, so its value to all users increases over time. This also means that customer acquisition costs are kept low, especially when compared to a traditional bank. 

The ultimate goal 

Both of these segments are successful on their own, but the real opportunity relates to how Block can better connect Square and Cash App. Cash App Pay, which allows users to pay at Square merchants directly with their balances, is one way. Another is buy now, pay later, a product that Block acquired with the purchase of Afterpay. 

Connecting the two sides can be a boon financially because it means that money never leaves Block's network, making it a closed-loop payments network, akin to American Express or Discover Financial Services. And this results in Block keeping all of the fees anytime a transaction occurs. This ultimate outcome is a long way off, if it's even realistic, but it gives investors an idea of the long-term opportunity. 

What should investors do? 

With product offerings that are clearly in demand by consumers and merchants, coupled with strong growth prospects, it's difficult to pinpoint why the stock has been down so much in the past couple of years. Rapidly rising interest rates and waning investor enthusiasm for growth tech stocks might be the main culprits. 

Right now, shares trade at a price-to-sales ratio of 1.6, which is about as cheap as they've ever sold for. There's a lot to like about Block, so the current valuation presents a worthwhile buying opportunity for investors. 

American Express is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Discover Financial Services is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Neil Patel and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Block. The Motley Fool recommends Discover Financial Services. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Stock Trader 2022 a
2 Stocks at 52-Week Lows I'd Buy Right Now
 person checking finances on thier phone while holding a coffee
2 Magnificent Stocks to Buy on the Dip
 sq gross profit 9-11-23
The Biggest Number From Block's Latest Quarter: $1.18 Billion
 small business owner work from home remote
Is Block Stock a Buy?
 person takes payment at coffee shop getty 2022
If You Invested $1,000 in Block 5 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
480%
 
S&P 500 Returns
130%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/20/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Cash Money Five Hundred Dollars Invest Retire Stock Market Getty
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
three people sitting at a table looking at documents and a tablet
Want the Max $4,555 Social Security Monthly Benefit? 3 Things to Do Before Retirement
Social Security cards 5_GettyImages-641228186
We're Less Than a Month Away From a Major Social Security Announcement
GettyImages-1349375133
Where Will Tesla Stock Be in 5 Years?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services