Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Buying These 2 Stocks Is a Good Way to Hedge Against a Market Crash

By Adria Cimino – Sep 20, 2023 at 6:00AM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Market crashes are inevitable, but certain stocks could limit potential damage.

No one likes to think about a market crash, but the best way to stay afloat through such a time is to think ahead, plan, and be prepared. After all, crashes do happen. So if you're invested for the long term, you're likely to encounter one or more. But here's the good news. History shows us the market always recovers and then gains. If you invest wisely, you may limit your losses during tough times and go on to benefit once the market starts rising again.

So, how should you prepare? You could hedge against a market crash by choosing stocks that probably won't plummet during the worst of times and are sure to thrive over time. Market leaders and companies with either strong brand strength or products people can't avoid buying are good candidates. And that's why investing in healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.17%) and beverage powerhouse Coca-Cola (KO -0.21%) could be a great idea. Let's find out more.

1. Johnson & Johnson

You may recognize J&J thanks to well-known products like Band-Aid bandages and Aveeno lotions, but these products actually are no longer part of the business. The company spun off its consumer health unit into a separate entity this year. But don't worry. J&J made the move because this unit had been weighing on growth.

J&J is likely to post higher overall growth thanks to revenue from its higher-growth pharmaceuticals and medtech businesses. By devoting its resources to these two areas, J&J may become more efficient and boost growth over time too.

Today, J&J sells many blockbuster pharmaceuticals across treatment areas, and even with the looming loss of exclusivity of its immunology drug Stelara, the company aims to increase pharmaceuticals revenue to $57 billion in 2025. That's almost a 10% increase from last year. J&J also is open to growth through acquisitions, and the sale of its consumer-health business gave it proceeds -- more than $13 billion -- to invest.

You also can count on J&J for dividends. The company is a Dividend King, meaning it's raised its payments for at least the past 50 years. It's impossible to predict a stock's performance during a crash, but we do know two things: You still can benefit from dividends no matter what the market is doing. And people need medical treatments regardless of the market context, a positive sign for J&J -- and its investors -- even during tough times.

2. Coca-Cola

Like J&J, Coca-Cola also is a Dividend King. The track record of both Coca-Cola and J&J shows dividends are important to these companies, suggesting they will continue their dividend policy. Of course, to continue dividend increases, a company must have sufficient free cash flow.

And here we can be confident about Coca-Cola. For most of the past decade, the beverage giant has generated free cash flow above $8 billion, and the financial metric generally has been on the rise. (The dip around 2018 came as Coca-Cola refranchised its bottling operations.)

KO Free Cash Flow Chart

KO Free Cash Flow data by YCharts.

Now, let's talk earnings. The world's biggest maker of non-alcoholic beverages sells not only the eponymous drink but also a variety of popular juices like Minute Maid, waters such as Dasani, and many other well-known products.

And Coca-Cola has demonstrated its brand strength during difficult times, such as the current market environment. Even as inflation weighed on costs and on the consumer's wallet, Coca-Cola reported growth in revenue and earnings per share in the most recent quarter -- and the company raised its full-year guidance.

All of this means that during a market crash, even if Coca-Cola shares fall, earnings still could hold up thanks to the company's brand strength and diversification across beverage types. As a result, any share-price declines may be short lived. And that makes Coca-Cola a top stock to buy to hedge against any future market crash.

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson and recommends the following options: long January 2024 $47.50 calls on Coca-Cola. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

GettyImages-1320686310
Better Buy: J&J vs. Kenvue
 Doctor holding elderly patient's hand
Could This Issue Sink Johnson & Johnson's Stock Price?
 GettyImages-1150572051
Is J&J a Buy After the Kenvue Separation?
 Doctor and patient talking.
4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Join the Trillion-Dollar Club by 2032
 jnj pro forma
Is This Incredible Dividend Stock Still a Buy Following Its Recent Split?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
483%
 
S&P 500 Returns
130%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/20/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

GettyImages-149319933
3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow
counting money dollar bills
Got $1,000? 2 Stocks to Buy Now While They're on Sale.
A person making financial calculations.
1 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist
Buffett17 TMF
88% of Warren Buffett's $352 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Just 4 Sectors

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services