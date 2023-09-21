Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics Are Rising Thursday

By Jim Halley – Sep 21, 2023 at 2:32PM

Key Points

  • Calliditas' lead therapy is Tarpeyo, which has accelerated approval from the FDA to fight a rare autoimmune disease affecting the kidney.
  • The company plans to release updated phase 3 trial information at a conference next week.
  • The company said second-quarter sales were up 320% year over year.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The company's shares rose in response to a competitors' mixed phase 3 trial.

What happened

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT 13.83%) were up more than 14% as of 1 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Swedish pharmaceutical company may have benefited when a competitors' drug announced a mixed trial result. The stock is up 29% this year.

So what 

Calliditas specializes in rare disease. Its only marketed therapy is Tarpeyo, which got accelerated approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2021 to be used against IgA nephropathy (IgAN). The disease is an autoimmune kidney disorder that is caused by a buildup of antibodies that can cause inflammation and kidney damage. On Thursday, Travere Therapeutics said that its therapy, Filspari, met most, but not all of its endpoints to treat IgAN.

The news may give Tarpeyo an inside track to full approval, though that is far from a guarantee. The trick with many kidney drugs is they can cause toxins to build up in the kidney. The FDA in August, accepted Calliditas' submission for a supplemental New Drug Application for Tarpeyo and granted Priority Review. The drug's Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date is Dec. 20. Calliditas is scheduled to release updated phase 3 trial data on Tarpeyo at the 17th International Symposium on IgA Nephropathy next week in Tokyo.

Now what

In a preliminary second-quarter report on Aug. 17, Calliditas said it expects that Tarpeyo will bring in between $100 million to $120 million this year in the U.S. It also said that revenue in the quarter is likely to be 269.4 million Swedish kronor (SEK), roughly $24.12 million, up 320% year over year, with its net loss being 75.2 million SEK ($6.73 million) compared to a net loss of 209.8 million SEK ($18.78 million) in the same period a year ago.

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Calliditas Therapeutics Ab (publ). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
471%
 
S&P 500 Returns
128%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/21/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Retiree 24
The Latest COLA Forecast: Here's How Much Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2024
Person Holding Cash Bills Money Hundred Dollar Fifty Dividend Income Invest Retire Spend Getty
Want $1,000 in Super-Safe Annual Dividend Income? Invest $10,375 Into the Following 3 Time-Tested, Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
23_06_19 Three golden Eggs in a basket made of money _MF Dload
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Correction
Stock Trader Analyst Fund Manager Buy Sell Chart Decline Bear Market Smartphone Getty
3 Former High-Flying Growth Stocks Down 89% to 93% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services