Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Cathie Wood Thinks There's Been "Too Much Emphasis on AI" With This Chip Stock -- and It's Not Nvidia

By Keith Speights – Sep 22, 2023 at 5:51AM

Key Points

  • Cathie Wood argued in a CNBC interview this week that one chip stock is overrated for two key reasons.
  • Wood doesn't think that AI is overrated, and it continues to present a big investing opportunity.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The Ark Invest founder isn't buying into the hype with one stock.

Cathie Wood doesn't hold much back in her views about Nvidia (NVDA -2.89%) these days. She has stated several times that the stock is too highly valued. While Nvidia remains in her Ark Invest portfolio, Wood has sold much of the previously large stake this year.

On Wednesday, Wood talked about investing in artificial intelligence (AI) on CNBC's Squawk Box Europe program. She stated in the interview that there "might be a little bit too much emphasis on AI" with one chip stock. Surprisingly, it's not Nvidia.

Arm is overrated for AI

Wood didn't buy into the hype leading up to the initial public offering (IPO) for Arm Holdings (ARM -1.42%) last week. Arm traded publicly in the past but was taken private by Japanese investment company SoftBank in 2016 for $32 billion. Roughly seven years later, SoftBank saw an opportunity to profit from its purchase by taking Arm public again.

The profits from Arm's IPO were huge -- at first. Share prices of the chipmaker popped nearly 25% on its first day of trading on Sept. 14. But the party didn't last long. Arm stock is down close to 20% over the last few days.

In her remarks earlier this week on Squawk Box Europe, Wood mentioned two reservations she has about Arm. One echoed her main concern with Nvidia. She stated, "Arm came out, we think, from a valuation point of view on the high side." 

Wood's other problem with Arm is that its growth prospects might not be as great as some think. After making the comment about "too much emphasis on AI" with the chipmaker, she added there is "maybe not enough focus on the competitive dynamics out there."

Arm dominates the chip market for smartphones. However, it hasn't been a significant player in AI, at least so far. 

What's not overrated is the potential of AI

It's important to understand that Wood isn't saying that investors are placing too much emphasis on AI in general. She clearly doesn't think that AI is overrated. 

Wood told CNBC that "innovation is undervalued, given the enormous opportunities that we see ahead, catalyzed very importantly by artificial intelligence." Although she thinks that Arm is overvalued, the Ark Invest founder said that her funds own much lower-priced names with much more exposure to AI.

Ark isn't just looking at U.S. companies. She noted, "The cost of technology, especially with artificial intelligence now, is collapsing, and therefore it's going to be much easier to build and scale tech companies anywhere in the world."

A quick look at Ark Invest's combined portfolio across all of its exchange-traded funds shows just how much Wood believes in the potential for AI. Two of Ark's top three holdings -- Tesla and UiPath -- are AI stocks.

Is Wood right?

Wood argues that Arm stock is overvalued and investors are overestimating the chipmaker's AI opportunity. But is she right?

There's no question that Wood is spot on about Arm's valuation. Even after its post-IPO decline, Arm stock trades at more than 55x forward earnings. That's even higher than Nvidia's forward earnings multiple of nearly 40x.

As for Arm's AI prospects, there are two different stories to follow. It seems unlikely that AI will provide a massive tailwind for Arm in the near term. For now, the primary area of growth for AI is in data centers, where Nvidia's chips dominate the market. Over the longer term (beyond the next five years), though, it's not hard to envision AI processing shifting more to mobile devices. Arm could be a major AI winner in that scenario.

I'm in 100% agreement with Wood about the overall future of AI technology. For investors with long-term perspectives, my hunch is that more rather than less emphasis on AI is the best approach.

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia, Tesla, and UiPath. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Two people designing a computer chip.
Could Freshly IPO'd Arm Stock Be the Next Nvidia?
 long term investing slow growth
Half of Arm Holdings' Revenue May Not Grow at All
 semiconductor-board
Is Arm Holdings Stock a Buy Now?
 Silicon wafer for manufacturing semiconductor of integrated circuit (2)
2 Overheated Chip Stocks to Avoid at All Costs
 hand holding small computer chip
5 Reasons I Wouldn't Touch Arm Holdings Stock With a 10-Foot Pole

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
471%
 
S&P 500 Returns
128%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/22/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Retiree 24
The Latest COLA Forecast: Here's How Much Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2024
Stock Trader Analyst Fund Manager Buy Sell Chart Decline Bear Market Smartphone Getty
3 Former High-Flying Growth Stocks Down 89% to 93% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying
the $1 trillion club
1 Growth Stock Poised to Join Alphabet, Nvidia, Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft in the $1 Trillion Club
Young woman smiling, hands behind head
3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 20 Years

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services