Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Nio Stock Could Rebound After This Week's Sharp Fall

By Neha Chamaria – Sep 22, 2023 at 11:43AM

Key Points

  • Nio plans to raise as much as $1.15 billion in debt that could eventually also dilute shareholders' wealth.
  • Nio also launched its first car-specific smartphone this week.
  • Nio expects to nearly double EV deliveries sequentially in the third quarter.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The electric vehicle manufacturer is raising nearly $1 billion in debt, but it also expects strong deliveries ahead.

What happened

Shares of Nio (NIO 1.30%) slumped this week and were trading 17% lower through 11 a.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Despite a positive opening on the last trading day of the week, Nio stock has now lost more than 40% value since Aug. 1, thanks to this week's extended weakness.

So what

Earlier this week, Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio announced plans to raise at least $1 billion in debt in the form of convertible senior notes. Nio said it will offer $500 million of senior convertible notes due 2029 and another $500 million due 2030. The proposal includes a potential additional offering of $150 million, which effectively means Nio is looking to raise up to $1.15 billion in debt.

Nio said it'll mainly use the funds to pare a portion of its existing debt and strengthen its balance sheet. That doesn't sound too bad, but the idea of a loss-making start-up raising so much debt is enough to rattle investors.

What's spooked the markets even more, though, is the form of debt -- senior convertible notes are a type of convertible bond that can be converted into equity, as their name suggests. In other words, holders of the senior convertible notes can opt to exchange them for shares in Nio. If they do, it'll dilute the wealth of Nio's existing shareholders.

There was another interesting update from Nio this week. The EV maker launched its first smartphone with a starting price of around $890. Yes, you read that right.

Nio believes its smartphone, launched at its 2023 Innovation Day event, will give the company an edge over rivals since the Nio Phone is designed specifically for Nio owners to use with their cars. The Android-based high-end smartphone comes with more than 30 car-specific features, such as launching self-parking mode, unlocking the car, and adjusting the temperature of the air conditioner.

Now what

A car-specific phone is an innovative idea, but investors are far more concerned about Nio's EV sales and profitability right now than the launch of a smartphone. With Nio still making losses and burning cash rapidly, investors are jittery about debt.

Nio, however, foresees a strong second half of the year as it ramps up production and launches new car models. It expects to deliver 55,000 to 57,000 cars in the third quarter and sees its gross margin rebounding to double-digits in the quarter. For perspective, Nio delivered only 23,520 EVs in the second quarter and reported a gross margin of 1%. If Nio can deliver on its promises, the markets could soon forget all about the debt and send the languishing EV stock higher.

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nio. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

1 simple red arrow declining stock chart on a white checked background.
Why Nio Stock Tumbled 10% Today
 nio stock buy, sell, hold
Nio Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
 Hacker Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Money Finances Laptop Illegal Getty
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
 nio stock great news
Great News for Nio Stock Investors
 nio stock analysis (1)
Nio Stock Analysis: Artificial Intelligence, Battery Technology, and More

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
463%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/22/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A person working from home, seated at their computer, while petting their dog
2 Super Stocks to Buy During the Latest Nasdaq Sell-Off
Retiree 24
The Latest COLA Forecast: Here's How Much Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2024
Social Security cards 6_GettyImages-184127461
3 Changes to Social Security You Probably Didn't Know
Buffett4 TMF
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services