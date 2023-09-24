Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Is This the Best Stock to Buy Right Now for Less Than $100 a Share?

By Neil Patel – Sep 24, 2023 at 7:01AM

Key Points

  • Crocs' brand has proved to be remarkably strong in consumer demand.
  • With margins better than Nike, Crocs is able to generate consistent free cash flow.
  • The stock trades at a current valuation that is less than half that of the S&P 500.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Shares of this popular footwear business provide the perfect combination of growth and value.

Although it's been a bumpy ride, shares of Crocs (CROX 0.43%) have more than doubled in the last three years. That impressive gain exceeded what both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite Index were able to return. 

But in 2023, investors have been hurting, and shares are down 17% as of Sept. 20. This underperformance relative to the major indexes presents a great opportunity. In fact, Crocs might be the best stock to buy for less than $100 right now. Here are three reasons. 

1. A resilient brand 

Crocs has been around for over two decades now, and despite that relatively long history, it hasn't been smooth sailing. The brand has fallen in and out of favor with consumers, and most notably, the business nearly entered bankruptcy in 2009 during the Great Recession. After monumental success in the early 2000s, Crocs overextended itself, and the company needed to right-size its operations. 

Sales have soared since 2010, and in 2017, Andrew Rees became the CEO. Crocs has posted incredible revenue and profit growth in the past few years after he became CEO, which is indicative of how strong the brand has become these days. Piper Sandler's Taking Stock With Teens survey showed that Crocs was the sixth most-popular footwear brand among the Gen-Z demographic. 

Wall Street analysts expect sales to rise at a 10% annualized clip between 2022 and 2027, so there is still healthy growth on the table as we look ahead. Crocs will continue to rely on its effective marketing strategy, which includes various collaborations for its famous foam clogs, to keep customers interested and to enhance the brand's visibility. 

2. Outstanding profitability 

Crocs' monster growth hasn't come at the expense of the bottom line, and investors will appreciate that this is an extremely profitable enterprise. In the past three years, the gross and operating margins have averaged 56.4% and 25.7%, respectively, better than a successful industry rival like Nike. 

And Crocs has shown an amazing ability to scale well. In 2017, the business posted an operating margin of just 1.7%. In the second quarter, this metric was 29.7%. You would struggle to find many businesses like this that have rapidly expanded their profitability in just a few short years. 

The company generates lots of free cash flow as well, including $280 million during the first half of 2023. Management has decided to use these proceeds to pay down its debt burden, most of which came about because of the $2.5 billion acquisition of casual footwear maker HeyDude. Crocs' long-term debt balance has declined noticeably from $2.6 billion a year ago to just over $2 billion today. 

And the leadership team announced the resumption of share repurchases in the current quarter, buying back $50 million worth of stock in the month of July. "We currently have $1 billion remaining on our share repurchase authorization," chief financial officer Anne Mehlman said on the second-quarter earnings call. That equates to almost one-fifth of the current market cap. 

Using cash profits to both get the business on better financial footing and shrink the outstanding share count are smart moves by executives.

3. Attractive valuation 

Investors might quickly assume that in order to own shares of a business that has posted healthy revenue and earnings growth, that possesses a strong brand, and that is very profitable, the valuation undoubtedly will be expensive. With Crocs, this is far from the truth. 

As of this writing, the stock trades at a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 8.4. That's much cheaper than the trailing-three-year average of 12.9. And Crocs' valuation is less than half that of the S&P 500. 

It's hard to pinpoint why shares are selling at these levels. Perhaps investors aren't happy with the slowing top-line growth. Or maybe it's the debt balance that's still sizable. I think investors are simply not yet buying into the Crocs' story, with the belief that the brand will once again fall out of favor. 

The data doesn't show that this is the case, making Crocs a rare stock that can satisfy both growth and value investors. 

Neil Patel and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nike. The Motley Fool recommends Crocs and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $47.50 calls on Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

green crocs shoes retail
Down Double Digits, Is It Time to Go All In on Crocs Stock?
 23_09_18 Plastic clogs in various colors _MF Dload
Hey, Dude, the Hard Work Is Starting for Crocs' Newest Brand
 green crocs shoes retail
1 Hot Growth Stock to Buy on the Dip
 person think dark room chart tablet
Here's My Top Value Stock to Buy Right Now
 stock chart on phone
1 Growth Stock Down 46% to Buy Right Now

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
462%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/24/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security Card With Cash Retirement Benefits Getty
Here's the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 62
disney shanghai
Disney Can't Catch a Break
Senior Man Counting Cash Money Bills Social Security Retire Invest Inflation COLA Getty
Who's Ready for a $59-Per-Month Social Security Benefit Increase?
social security
OPEC Just Did Social Security Retirees a Huge Favor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services