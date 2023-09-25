Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Could Soar More Than Nvidia, According to Wall Street

By Keith Speights – Sep 25, 2023 at 5:50AM

Key Points

  • SoundHound AI continues to score wins in the auto and restaurant industries with its voice AI technology.
  • Schrodinger is changing how drug discovery is done.
  • Symbotic's AI automation is transforming how warehouses operate.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

None of these stocks have outperformed Nvidia so far this year. But the next 12 months could be a different story.

Nvidia's (NVDA 1.45%) spectacular performance so far in 2023 could have a second act. Analysts forecast that the stock could vault more than 50% higher over the next 12 months. 

There's no secret behind this optimism. The demand for Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) continues to surge thanks to the ongoing frenzy to develop artificial intelligence (AI) apps. 

This AI boom isn't limited to Nvidia. These three AI stocks could soar even more than Nvidia, according to Wall Street.

1. SoundHound AI

Only three analysts surveyed by Refinitiv in August cover SoundHound AI (SOUN -4.71%). However, they're all enthusiastic about the stock. The average 12-month price target for SoundHound AI reflects an upside potential of more than 160%.

Such an upbeat outlook might seem to be suspect considering the roller coaster ride that SoundHound has taken investors on so far this year. But Wall Street appears to be convinced that the company's voice AI technology will attract more business going forward. 

SoundHound agrees that will be the case. The company reported 42% year-over-year revenue growth in the second quarter of 2023. It projects that full-year revenue will jump by close to 50%, based on the midpoint of the guidance range.

The company continues to make further inroads into two industries, especially -- auto manufacturing and restaurants. SoundHound's automotive customers include Honda, Hyundai, and Stellantis. Its restaurant customers include Oracle Food and Beverage, Beef O'Brady's, and White Castle. 

2. Schrodinger

Wall Street is also bullish about Schrodinger (SDGR -2.35%). The average 12-month price target among the nine analysts surveyed by Refinitiv last month is nearly 90% higher than the stock's current price. 

Those analysts aren't the only fans of Schrodinger. Cathie Wood's Ark Genomic Revolution ETF owns the stock. So does the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust.   

Why is Schrodinger so popular? The company is using AI to improve the drug discovery process. Schrodinger's platform can quickly identify the most promising molecules to advance into testing, reducing the cost of developing new drugs. 

Schrodinger has two programs of its own in clinical testing with more potentially on the way. It's also collaborating with several big drugmakers, including Bristol Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly

3. Symbotic

Symbotic (SYM -0.06%) ranks as one of the biggest AI winners of 2023 with its shares skyrocketing nearly 160%. It's also highly regarded on Wall Street. The average price target for the stock reflects an upside potential of close to 80%. 

Managing warehouses has become increasingly complicated with more product types and faster delivery requirements. Symbotic uses AI-powered robotic technology to reinvent how warehouses operate. 

Walmart ranks as Symbotic's biggest customer by far and owns a stake in the company. Large supermarket chain Albertsons, major wholesale grocery distributor C&S Wholesale Grocers, and Target also use Symbotic's warehouse automation technology. 

In July 2023, Symbotic announced a joint venture with SoftBank to go after the $500 billion-plus warehouse-as-a-service market. As part of the deal, the joint venture company (GreenBox Systems) will pay Symbotic around $7.5 billion over a six-year period to use its technology platform. 

Follow Wall Street's lead?

Should you follow Wall Street's lead and buy these three AI stocks? Maybe, maybe not.

Risk-averse investors will probably be better off looking elsewhere. None of these three companies are profitable at this point. Schrodinger, in particular, faces significant risks that the drugs it discovers won't pan out.

However, aggressive investors could like all three of these stocks. There's no guarantee that they'll deliver the kinds of returns that analysts envision. But they all have great AI technology and are targeting promising markets. SoundHound AI, Schrodinger, and Symbotic just might outperform Nvidia going forward.

Keith Speights has positions in Bristol Myers Squibb. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bristol Myers Squibb, Nvidia, and Oracle. The Motley Fool recommends Stellantis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

GettyImages-901605194
2 Hypergrowth Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Beyond
 Person smiling and holding cash
Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio.
 A pot plant carved in the shape of an upward-trending arrow
Here's How Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft Could Pay You $1,000 Per Year in Dividend Income
 consulting on finances at home
These 3 Stocks Might Be Getting a Little Too Expensive
 A digital render of a computer chip with AI inscribed in the center, on a blue background
Businesses Will Invest $200 Billion in AI by 2025: These 2 Stocks Could Be the Biggest Winners

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
462%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/25/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Getty - thumbs up yes on track early retirement millionaire happy
38 States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits
social security
OPEC Just Did Social Security Retirees a Huge Favor
Retiree 22
Retirees in These 12 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Benefit Checks
Two excited friends taking a selfie at a sunny European location
1 Super Stock Just 28% Away From Joining Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Nvidia in the $1 Trillion Club

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services