Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Just Hit Its 52-Week High but Is Still a Bargain Buy

By Keith Speights – Sep 25, 2023 at 5:52AM

Key Points

  • This stock's total return is handily beating the S&P 500 so far in 2023, thanks in part to an exceptional distribution.
  • Its shares remain inexpensive with a forward earnings multiple of only 10.2x.
  • The underlying business is also solid with a strong track record and reasons to be optimistic about the future.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

If you're an income investor, this stock should check off all the boxes.

It's great when a stock that you own soars. I can only think of two possible downsides. One is that the stock's valuation gets too frothy. The other applies only when a stock pays dividends. It's possible that the dividend yield could become less attractive if you want to buy more shares.

Those are minor negatives that probably won't bother too many investors very much. And sometimes, a stock can skyrocket yet remain attractively valued while offering a juicy dividend. One example immediately comes to my mind. This ultra-high-yield dividend stock just hit its 52-week high and is still a bargain buy.

Flying high

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD 0.51%) stock has jumped nearly 15% year to date. Its share price reached a 52-week high on Sept. 22, 2023. This performance is a little better than what the S&P 500 has delivered.

However, the share price appreciation for Enterprise Products Partners only tells part of the story. The company's distributions make a big difference, too. With them included, Enterprise's total return so far this year is close to 20% -- well ahead of the S&P 500's total return of 14%.

Even with its nice gain, Enterprise Products Partners' distribution yield of over 7.3% remains exceptionally attractive. Investors should be able to count on larger distributions going forward as well. Enterprise has increased its distribution for 25 consecutive years.

Still cheap

The S&P 500's performance in 2023 has made its valuation relatively expensive by several metrics. In particular, the S&P 500 cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings (CAPE) ratio is in historically high territory.

Valuation doesn't appear to be a problem for Enterprise Products Partners, though. Its shares still trade at a forward earnings multiple of only 10.2x. By comparison, the S&P 500 trades at roughly 18.8x forward earnings. Enterprise is also cheaper than the overall energy sector, which currently has a forward earnings multiple of 12x. 

A solid business

Enterprise Products Partners' stock success this year reflects a solid underlying business. The company operates more than 50,000 miles of pipelines in the U.S. that transport natural gas liquids (NGLs), natural gas, crude oil, and petrochemicals. In addition, Enterprise owns a variety of other assets including natural gas processing plants and fractionators. 

The company boasts a strong balance sheet with a leverage ratio of 3x and liquidity of around $4 billion. Its credit rating ranks as the highest in the midstream energy industry. 

Enterprise has delivered an average return on invested capital (ROIC) of 12% over the last 10 years. Its ROIC remained at 10% or higher even during the financial crisis in 2007 and 2008, the oil price collapse of 2014 through 2017, and the COVID-19 pandemic that began in 2020. 

What's not to like?

The biggest knock against Enterprise Products Partners is that climate change concerns are driving a shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy. It's possible that the demand for the company's pipelines could decline in the coming years. This worry largely explains why Enterprise's valuation isn't higher. However, I don't foresee the company running into major problems for a long time to come, if ever.

Renewable sources can't meet all of the world's energy needs. Even with the increased adoption of wind and solar energy, the U.S. Energy Information Administration projects that fossil fuel consumption will increase worldwide through 2050. 

In particular, light hydrocarbon products such as NGLs should enjoy stronger demand. This bodes well for Enterprise Products Partners' future. 

Overall, I don't see much not to like about this stock. It's performing well. It offers an ultra-high yield. It has a bargain valuation. And the long-term prospects appear solid. Enterprise Products Partners checks off all the boxes for income investors, in my view.

Keith Speights has positions in Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

22_09_26 A parent showing their child how to save using a piggy bank _financial lessons save money _MF Dload
2 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now
 EPD value
1 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist
 23_05_14 A person writing the word dividends _MF Dload
This 7.5%-Yielding Stock Could Be an Excellent Bull Market Buy
 Rolled Up Cash Money Invest Save Three Hundred Dollars Getty
Want $300 in Super Safe Annual Dividend Income? Invest $3,075 Into the Following 3 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks
 22_03_21 A person jumping between cliffs one with past written on it and the other with future _GettyImages-1295289697
Why Enterprise Products Partners Isn't the Same Company It Was 5 Years Ago

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
462%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/25/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Getty - thumbs up yes on track early retirement millionaire happy
38 States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits
social security
OPEC Just Did Social Security Retirees a Huge Favor
Retiree 22
Retirees in These 12 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Benefit Checks
Two excited friends taking a selfie at a sunny European location
1 Super Stock Just 28% Away From Joining Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Nvidia in the $1 Trillion Club

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services