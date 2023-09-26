Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

3 Things About Alphabet That Smart Investors Know

By Dani Cook – Sep 26, 2023 at 9:53AM

Key Points

  • An economic downturn caused steep declines in Alphabet's ad business.
  • Its strong user base and popular brands could bolster its venture into AI.
  • Solid earnings have made its stock a bargain compared to its peers.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

This tech giant could have a significant edge in AI over the long term.

All eyes have been on tech this year, with advances in sectors like artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing making Wall Street particularly bullish. Alphabet (GOOG -1.32%) (GOOGL -1.27%) has growing positions in both of these industries. Meanwhile, its command of the consumer market with potent products like Google and YouTube could give it a boost in AI over the long term. 

Alphabet stumbled last year as an economic downturn curbed digital ad spending. However, its ad revenue has enjoyed a gradual recovery in 2023 alongside easing inflation. The company has a solid long-term outlook and trades at a better price than most of its peers. It's an excellent time to learn more about this tech giant before its stock rises any higher.

So, here are three things about Alphabet that smart investors know. 

1. It's vulnerable to macro factors

Inflation hit a high of 9% last June. Spikes in the cost of living and interest rates led countless businesses to slash budgets, with advertising one of the first things to go. As the biggest name in digital ads, Alphabet suffered the brunt of market declines.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, Google's advertising revenue fell 4% year over year after slips in YouTube and Search earnings. Over 80% of Alphabet's revenue regularly comes from its advertising segments, with last year's macroeconomic headwinds proving the the vulnerability of its business. 

Prospective investors should be aware that Alphabet's revenue growth in any given year largely depends on the state of the economy. Its business is cyclical, and holding the stock during uncertain conditions will be crucial to benefit from its inevitable recovery.

Alphabet's stock plunged 39% last year as it faced macroeconomic hurdles. However, those who sold last year would not have profited from the 52% rise that the shares have delivered since Jan. 1.

2. It has a long-term edge in AI

In May, Alphabet revealed it currently has "15 Google products that each serve more than half a billion people and businesses. And six of those serve over 2 billion users each." These figures represent the company's immense presence in the world, with billions of users depending on its services.

Brands such as YouTube, Google, and Android have made it difficult for most people to go a single day without using an Alphabet product. The company is a behemoth in the tech industry and could use its popular platforms to carve out a lucrative position in AI over the long term. 

Earlier this year, the company unveiled a service it calls "Duet for Workspace," which has brought generative AI upgrades to Google Docs, Sheets, Gmail, and more. Meanwhile, Alphabet's key focus is to improve its Google search engine with AI. The direction is promising, considering the platform earned $162 billion in revenue last year and is responsible for over 80% of the market.

Google appeared under threat at the start of 2023 when OpenAI's technology was applied to Microsoft's Bing. However, Alphabet's dominance in search engines will be difficult to overcome, with consumer loyalty potentially proving a major asset.   

3. It's trading at a bargain vs. the competition

Alphabet has been somewhat overlooked this year, with investors favoring companies such as Microsoft and Amazon when it comes to AI. However, the Google company's financials make it an attractive option. In Q2 2023, Alphabet's operating margin hit an impressive 29%, with $22 billion in free cash flow. Meanwhile, the company's $118 billion in cash or cash equivalents alongside $14 billion in long-term debt bodes well for its future. 

AMZN PE Ratio Chart

Data by YCharts

Moreover, the chart above shows Alphabet's solid earnings have made it the best-valued stock out of the five biggest tech companies. Alphabet's price-to-earnings ratio of 28 is the lowest among these companies, making it an excellent option for investing in tech. 

Alphabet had a challenging 2022, but its stock is a compelling buy as its ad business recovers and it gradually expands in AI. 

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Dani Cook has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Person sitting and working at a desk.
2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
 Person Wearing AR Glasses
4 Tech Stocks to Double Down on Today
 AI market size
Game Changer? Why Alphabet's AI Gemini Release Is Huge for Investors
 dinosaur skeleton with google logo handing from mouth_alphabet_google
Where Will Alphabet Be in 3 Years?
 artificial intelligence AI on circuit board
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Incredibly Cheap Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
466%
 
S&P 500 Returns
126%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/26/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

senior man laptop kitchen serious GettyImages-1544246983
Here's the Latest Social Security COLA Forecast for 2024
Growth 1
Stock Split Watch: 1 Magnificent Growth Stock Up 928% in 10 Years to Buy Now and Hold Forever
man and woman torsos signing document
Is a Living Trust Really the Best Way to Pass Inheritance to Your Family?
streaming services video wall multiple television screens
Amazon Just Gave Investors Yet Another Reason to Buy Its Stock Hand Over Fist

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services