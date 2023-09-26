Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Shares of Vera Therapeutics Jumped Tuesday

By Jim Halley – Sep 26, 2023 at 4:02PM

Key Points

  • Vera Therapeutics focuses on autoimmune disorders.
  • The company's lead therapy candidate, atacicept, is in a phase 3 trial.
  • Vera received a price target upgrade from an analyst on Tuesday.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The stock bounced back Tuesday from a three-month low it hit on Monday.

What happened

Shares of clinical-stage biotech company Vera Therapeutics (VERA 11.04%) were up more than 11% as of 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, thanks mainly to an upgraded analyst position. The stock is still down more than 18% in 2023.

So what

Vera is a healthcare company that focuses on treatments for serious immunological diseases. On Tuesday, analyst H.C. Wainwright upgraded its position on the stock from $10 to $25. Another reason for the surge may be that the stock reached its lowest point in three months on Monday, when it fell to $14.16 a share and investors looked to buy the stock on the dip.

Vera's lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein. The drug can be self-administered as a weekly subcutaneous injection to block B lymphocyte stimulator (BLyS) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL), which can lead to an overstimulation of B cells and plasma cells connected with autoimmune disorders. The company is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize infection with BK virus (BKV), connected with organ transplants.

Atacicept did well in a phase 2b trial to treat Berger's disease, an autoimmune kidney malady where the glomeruli inside your kidneys are damaged and can cause kidney disease. The company said it began a phase 3 trial of the therapy in June and that updated data from the phase 2b trial is expected to be ready before the end of the year.

Now what

As of the second quarter, the company said it had $181 million in cash, enough to fund operations into 2026. With atacicept in late-stage trials, it is possible that as early as next year, Vera could submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for the therapy to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The stock is probably best played as a long-term pick for investors who are not risk-averse.

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

radiologist of Oncology institute is examing MRI scans
Why Shares of Vera Therapeutics Jumped Tuesday
 Son holding father's hand at the hospital
Why Shares of Vera Therapeutics Are Soaring Monday
 happy investor
Why Vera Therapeutics Stock Bolted Higher This Week

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
466%
 
S&P 500 Returns
126%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/26/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

senior man laptop kitchen serious GettyImages-1544246983
Here's the Latest Social Security COLA Forecast for 2024
man and woman torsos signing document
Is a Living Trust Really the Best Way to Pass Inheritance to Your Family?
Growth 1
Stock Split Watch: 1 Magnificent Growth Stock Up 928% in 10 Years to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Freelancer_Working_Outdoors-GettyImages-1333701227
3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows to Buy Hand Over Fist

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services