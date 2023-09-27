Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

"Shark Tank" Star Kevin O'Leary Thinks Stocks Like These Could Be in Dire Trouble

By Keith Speights – Sep 27, 2023 at 5:51AM

Key Points

  • Kevin O'Leary thinks that the problems for commercial real estate will negatively impact some regional banks.
  • A large number of banks have exposure to commercial real estate that exceeds the recommended threshold.
  • Although some regional banks could be in trouble, not all of them will be.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Mr. Wonderful has a not-so-wonderful prediction for some banks.

Kevin O'Leary's nickname is Mr. Wonderful. But he definitely doesn't have a wonderful outlook on every potential investment.

O'Leary spoke recently on Fox Business about one particular area in which he is decidedly bearish. The Shark Tank star thinks stocks like these could be in dire trouble. 

Poised to fail

It's no secret that the commercial real estate market is hurting. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a paradigm shift, with millions of Americans working from home. Some companies are insisting that their staff return to the office. However, many now have permanent work-from-home policies, or hybrid approaches where employees can work from home part of the time.

A commercial building on a road with little traffic.

Image source: Getty Images.

Earlier this year, O'Leary's co-star on Shark Tank, Barbara Corcoran, stated in an interview with Fox Business that office vacancy rates continue to be very high in most major cities, as well as in many secondary markets. She said, "I think it's going to be a bit of a bloodbath before it gets better."

O'Leary is on the same page as Corcoran. He said in his recent Fox Business interview, "Many of these are office spaces that are in subgrade markets. But even in cities like Boston, you find lots of vacancies, you know, up to 40% of buildings."

He also believes the problems will spread beyond the commercial real estate market. O'Leary noted that many office buildings would need to refinance their bank loans but have no remaining equity. He added, "So these banks are going to fail because up to 40% of their portfolio -- I'm talking regional banks here -- are in commercial real estate." 

Bank stocks with high exposure to commercial real estate

O'Leary didn't single out any bank stocks that could be in jeopardy. However, there are quite a few that do have high exposure to commercial real estate.

In May, real estate data provider Trepp conducted an analysis of 4,760 banks' publicly available regulatory data. It found that 763 of them had either commercial real estate or construction loan concentration ratios that were above the thresholds established by 2006 guidance from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC).

PacWest Bancorp (PACW -1.28%) ranked among the regional banks that exceeded the recommended thresholds. In July, though, PacWest announced that it was being acquired by Banc of California (BANC -1.32%) in a transaction expected to close in late 2023 or early 2024. 

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB -0.09%) also made the list. In its second-quarter update, the bank revealed that commercial loans made up 44% of its total loan portfolio. However, Eric Howell, New York Community Bancorp's president of commercial and private banking, said in the company's quarterly conference call that its "commercial real estate portfolio is doing extremely well." 

Valley National Bancorp (VLY -1.05%) stood out as another regional bank with high exposure to commercial real estate. The company even reported significant growth in commercial real estate loans in the second quarter of 2023. However, when asked about the bank's exposure to commercial real estate and the potential for loan sales in the Q2 conference call, Valley president Thomas Iadanza replied, "We're comfortable with our return and risk requirements within our portfolio."

Is Mr. Wonderful right or wrong?

There appears to be a stark difference in opinions. Banks such as New York Community Bancorp and Valley National Bancorp express optimism despite their heavy exposure to commercial real estate. O'Leary thinks banks with such high exposure to commercial real estate could be skating on thin ice. Is Mr. Wonderful right or wrong?

O'Leary is likely on target about the overall problem. And he's not alone in his thinking. Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi tweeted a few months ago:

That doesn't mean that every regional bank with significant exposure to commercial real estate will fail, though. Zandi noted that consumer real estate loan defaults "shouldn't be the catalyst for a revival of the banking crisis." Also, some commercial real estate markets are stronger than others. 

Investors seeking to buy regional bank stocks on the cheap should pay attention to O'Leary's warning. However, they should also recognize that different regional bank stocks don't face the same level of risk.

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Moody's. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Person stocks 5
This Poor-Performing Stock Is Now a Screaming Buy
 People happy in board room
New York Community Bancorp's Acquisition of Signature Bank's Assets Will Be Transformative. Here's Why
 Generic Handshake Getty
New York Community Bancorp to Acquire Most of Signature Bank -- Shares Are Surging
 Generic Handshake Computer Getty
This Dividend Beast Could Be About to Get a Big Catalyst
 nycb 7-29-22
Got $1,500? This High-Yield Stock Can Make You $100 in Passive Income per Year

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
466%
 
S&P 500 Returns
126%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/27/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

man and woman torsos signing document
Is a Living Trust Really the Best Way to Pass Inheritance to Your Family?
Growth 1
Stock Split Watch: 1 Magnificent Growth Stock Up 928% in 10 Years to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Freelancer_Working_Outdoors-GettyImages-1333701227
3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows to Buy Hand Over Fist
artificial intelligence AI on circuit board
2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services