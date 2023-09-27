Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Is Surging Higher Today

By George Budwell – Sep 27, 2023 at 12:03PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

A new collaboration with Pfizer is fueling a rally in the company's shares today.

What happened

Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA 4.33%) is having a strong showing today. Specifically, the synthetic biology company's shares were up by 10.1% on heavy volume as of 9:57 a.m. ET Wednesday morning.

What's behind this double-digit uptick? Ahead of the opening bell, Ginkgo Bioworks announced an RNA-based drug development collaboration with biopharma heavyweight Pfizer (PFE -1.34%)

So what

Per the terms of the deal, Ginkgo Bioworks will receive an upfront cash payment (amount undisclosed at the time of this writing), along with the right to research fees and development and commercial milestone payments, for a total potential value of up to $331 million for three programs. The synthetic biology pioneer is also eligible to receive royalty payments on any commercial-stage products arising from the collaboration, although the exact details weren't released on this point, either. 

What's the big deal? RNA therapeutics isn't exactly a new field, but it has attracted significantly more attention from major biopharmaceutical companies since the successful development of several mRNA-based vaccines for COVID-19. So in a sense, this collaboration isn't all that surprising.

Still, it is definitely good news for Ginkgo Bioworks shareholders. After all, shares of the synthetic biology company have been going through a protracted down period due to the market's aversion to cash-flow-negative biotech companies over the past 24 months.  

Now what

Is this collaboration agreement a good reason to buy the biotech's shares? Without more information about the indications being targeted or the timelines involved, it is hard to say. Having Pfizer as a partner is definitely a positive, but the actual value proposition of this deal isn't altogether clear. In other words, prospective investors probably shouldn't rely on this news when deciding whether to buy shares.   

George Budwell has positions in Pfizer. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pfizer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

investors-evaluating-a-stock-purchase-getty
These 2 Growth Stocks Are Down More Than 20%, but Billionaires Are Buying Them Hand Over Fist
 team of scientists work in lab
Ginkgo Bioworks is Teaming Up With Alphabet For AI, But Does That Make It a Buy?
 Two people seated at a lab desk featuring a PC screen and microscope
Why Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Was a 34% Winner This Week
 Two people seated at a lab desk featuring a PC screen and microscope
Why Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Plunged by 8% This Week
 A doctor looking at a tablet with another person.
2 Growth Stocks Wall Street Analysts Think Can Double in Value

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
459%
 
S&P 500 Returns
124%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/27/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

401k retirement savings account
The Unfortunate Truth About Maxing Out Your 401(k)
Buffett6 TMF
Warren Buffett Is Selling Shares of This High-Yield Dividend Stock and, Likely, Buying Shares of His Favorite Stock (No, Not Apple!)
A person standing in a dark server room looking down at a tablet device
2 Super Stocks to Buy During the Latest Sell-Off in the Nasdaq
Two Hundred Dollars Cash Money Invest Retire Stocks Getty
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services