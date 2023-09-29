Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Amazon's Big AI Investment Just Put Microsoft and Alphabet on Notice

By Danny Vena – Sep 29, 2023 at 7:05AM

Key Points

  • Microsoft kickstarted the generative AI revolution with its investment in ChatGPT creator OpenAI, and Google quickly responded with its Bard chatbot.
  • Amazon had been largely left out of the conversation, until now.
  • The company will invest as much as $4 billion in AI startup Anthropic, while offering its tools to AWS cloud customers.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The battle for artificial intelligence dominance is heating up.

There's little question that 2023 will likely go down in history as the year artificial intelligence (AI) came of age. While the technology has been around for decades, recent developments in the field have ignited an AI arms race, with each of the biggest tech companies scrambling to get a piece of the action.

Microsoft (MSFT 0.27%) was among the first to recognize the vast potential of generative AI, quickly teaming up with ChatGPT creator OpenAI. What followed was a mad dash by other tech titans to adopt these next-generation algorithms, which can create original content and automate repetitive tasks, kick-starting a host of productivity gains.

While much of the conversation revolved around the looming competition between Microsoft and Alphabet (GOOGL 1.36%) (GOOG 1.27%) with its Bard chatbot, one name was curiously absent from the discussions: Amazon (AMZN). Now, the e-commerce leader has put its rivals on notice that it doesn't plan to be left behind in the AI revolution.

Artificial intelligence powered robots sitting at a conference room table typing on laptops.

Image source: Getty Images.

Amazon's sizable investment

In a press release on Monday, Amazon announced a strategic partnership and significant investment in OpenAI-rival Anthropic. As part of the deal, the AI start-up selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) as the company's primary cloud provider and will use Amazon's Trainium and Inferentia chips to train future versions of its Claude generative AI models. 

For its part, Amazon will initially invest $1.25 billion and take a minority stake in Anthropic, with the option to increase its investment to $4 billion. Additionally, Anthropic's AI will be deeply integrated into Amazon Bedrock, which provides foundational AI models to AWS cloud computing customers. Plus, AWS users will receive "early access to unique features" that will allow them to customize and fine-tune AI models for their businesses.

A page from Microsoft's playbook

If this announcement seems remarkably similar to one by Microsoft several months ago, it is. After initially investing $1 billion in OpenAI in 2019, its total investment in the start-up climbed to $13 billion by early this year. At the time, OpenAI had a valuation of roughly $29 billion, implying an ownership stake of about 45%. 

Microsoft Azure is OpenAI's exclusive cloud provider, while Microsoft integrated ChatGPT into its Bing search engine while providing generative AI capabilities across a wide and growing cross-section of its software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings. 

Most recently, the company announced Microsoft 365 Copilot, a tool designed to "unlock productivity." The AI toolkit helps with a variety of tasks, including prioritizing emails, drafting responses, summarizing key discussion points from Teams meetings, and creating presentations from data. The company said it will charge $30 per user per month for most Microsoft 365 plans. Bing Chat Enterprise, its AI-powered search tool, will be $5 per user per month. Several Wall Street analysts have put pen to paper and estimate that these AI tools could generate incremental revenue of as much as $100 billion annually by 2027. 

Alphabet recently announced that its Bard chatbot would be getting an upgrade and would be integrated into existing Google apps, including Gmail, Docs, Drive, Google Maps, YouTube, and Google Flights and Hotels.

Putting its rivals on notice

As recently as May, at the time of its latest funding round, Anthropic was valued at $5 billion. No word as to how much Amazon estimates the company is worth now, but the potential $4 billion investment speaks volumes, though Amazon said this would give it a "minority stake" in Anthropic.

What's more, Anthropic is making a "long-term" commitment to bring future generations of its AI model to AWS cloud customers via Amazon Bedrock.

This puts the tech world on notice that Amazon has no intention of being left behind and is diving headlong into the AI revolution.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Danny Vena has positions in Alphabet, Amazon.com, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon.com, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

artificial intelligence AI on circuit board
Amazon Is Investing $4 Billion in a ChatGPT Competitor. Here's Why.
 A digital rendering of a circuit board with a chip in the center, with AI inscribed on it
Here's What Investors Should Know About Amazon's AI Strategy, and Its $4 Billion Anthropic Bet
 Person sitting at a desk looking at two monitors
Amazon Stock Fell by 8% Last Week: Is It a Buy?
 stock charts and cash
Better Buy: Amazon vs Apple
 computer and gavel
Is Amazon Stock Safe? 3 Things Investors Should Know Now After FTC Files Lawsuit

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
459%
 
S&P 500 Returns
124%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/29/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

percentage interest rate growth rate mortgage savings
Why I Keep Buying Shares of This Towering Dividend Stock
Growth 11
Cathie Wood Says Robotaxis Are the Investment Opportunity of a Lifetime, and Ark Is Betting Big on 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks
Cash Money Five Hundred Dollars Invest Retire Stock Market Getty
Want $500 in Super Safe Annual Dividend Income? Invest $5,400 Into the Following 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
Market 4
Here's the Best "Magnificent Seven" Stock to Buy Right Now, According to Wall Street

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services