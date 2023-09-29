Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Nike Stock Popped Today

By Jeremy Bowman – Sep 29, 2023 at 11:44AM

Key Points

  • Nike easily beat bottom-line estimates in its fiscal first-quarter earnings report.
  • The sportswear giant expects results to improve in the second half of the fiscal year.
  • The stock is still down 46% from its earlier peak.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Nike hopped over a low bar in its earnings report last night.

What happened

Shares of Nike (NKE 6.45%) were surging today after the sneaker king posted better-than-expected results in its fiscal first-quarter earnings report, topping modest expectations.

As of 10:32 a.m. ET, the stock was up 7.4%.

So what

Nike's numbers weren't particularly impressive, but they came at a time when much of the global economy is struggling with inflation and consumer spending on discretionary goods has been weak in the U.S.

The sportswear giant had also telegraphed plans to tighten inventory to support higher prices. As a result, revenue in the quarter rose 2% to $12.9 billion, in line with the company's guidance, but that was slightly below the analyst consensus.

Sales rose in all regions except for North America, but investors had expected stronger growth in China, where revenue was up 12% on a currency-neutral basis, as China reopens from Covid lockdowns.

Revenue from Nike Direct, a strategic priority, rose 6% to $5.4 billion, and wholesale revenue was flat at $7 billion.

The company reduced its inventory by 10% to $8.7 billion as it continues to recover from the supply chain constraints of a year ago, and gross margin was down just 10 basis points to 44.2%, better than its guidance. Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses also grew by less than expected, up 5% to $4.1 billion.

With the help of a lower tax rate, generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings per share were up 1% to $0.94, which was well ahead of estimates at $0.70.

CFO Matthew Friend said, "Our first-quarter results demonstrated the impact of staying on the offense over the past fiscal year. With a healthy marketplace and another quarter of brand and business momentum, we are strengthening our foundation for sustainable, profitable, long-term growth."

Now what

For the full year, Nike expects mid-single-digit revenue growth and said that includes 4 percentage points of headwinds due to accelerated liquidation and higher wholesale sell-in last year.

For the second quarter, it said revenue would be up slightly from a year ago. 

Overall, the results show Nike is faring well in a difficult environment. The pop in the stock seems a bit surprising, but it's understandable in the broader context of the stock's struggles this year. Shares are still down 46% from their 2021 peak, but today's gains show investors seem to think the business is normalizing and the worst of the sell-off is over.

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Nike. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nike. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2025 $47.50 calls on Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

person running outside
Is It Time to Buy This Forever Stock on the Dip?
 GettyImages-530686085
4 Dow Stocks Are Down Over 15% in 2023. Here's My Top Pick of the 4 to Buy Now.
 Sign that says closing down sale in store window.
Nike Is Shutting Down Its Flagship Location in Portland: Is the Business in Trouble?
 buy nike stock “just do it”
Nike Stock Analysis: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
 yoga and green juice
1 Stock That Could Be Worth More Than Nike by 2050

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
462%
 
S&P 500 Returns
124%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/29/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

percentage interest rate growth rate mortgage savings
Why I Keep Buying Shares of This Towering Dividend Stock
Growth 11
Cathie Wood Says Robotaxis Are the Investment Opportunity of a Lifetime, and Ark Is Betting Big on 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks
long term investing slow growth
This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Slams the Brakes on its Growth Plans
A large pallet of money.
2 Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $1.5 million (or More)

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services