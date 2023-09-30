Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Now That Could Soar Like Nvidia

By Will Ebiefung – Sep 30, 2023 at 12:15PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Alphabet is a more value-oriented bet on the burgeoning AI opportunity.

Bloomberg Intelligence believes generative AI could soar to become a $1.3 trillion market by 2032 as more companies invest in their technical capabilities. So far, Nvidia has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the hype, with its stock price up by almost 200% in 2023 alone. But for value-conscious investors, the tech giant Alphabet (GOOG -0.96%) (GOOGL -1.10%) may be an even better long-term bet. Let's explore some reasons why. 

How is Alphabet tackling the AI opportunity?

The launch of OpenAI's generative AI chatbot, ChatGPT, initially raised concerns that Alphabet's Google Search could see its economic moat erode. But instead of buckling under the pressure, the company adapted by incorporating generative AI into many aspects of its business. This year, Alphabet launched its Bard chatbot, which is essentially a ChatGPT copycat. And more importantly, it incorporated AI into Google Search. 

Right now, when most users type search queries on Google, they receive optional AI-generated answers in addition to the regular search results. This feature could outcompete ChatGPT because it takes advantage of Google's immense market share (the website handles over 90% of all search queries) to drive adoption. Google's search engine also uses up-to-date information, unlike ChatGPT, which trained on data up to 2022.

The monetization potential of these consumer-facing AI efforts remains unclear, but the company could use the data it generates for targeted advertisements and other forms of consumer research.

Tackling the software and hardware opportunities 

Alphabet is not limiting its AI efforts to the consumer-facing side of the market. The company also has lofty ambitions in the enterprise niche. And this has a lot to do with the company's dominant position in the Silicon Valley ecosystem. According to management, over half of venture-backed generative AI start-ups use Google's cloud-computing platform, meaning the company can benefit tremendously from growth in the sector.

Alphabet is not the only company tackling this side of the market. It faces competition from rivals like Amazon's AWS and Microsoft's Azure. However, the relative popularity of Google's platform is a convincing vote of confidence in its cloud-based offerings and the technology behind them, such as its proprietary tensor processing units (TPUs) designed to scale cost-efficiently for a wide range of workloads. 

Darts stuck to a dollar bill symbol

Image source: Getty Images.

Alphabet also benefits from tech-industry networking, with over a third of AI unicorns (start-ups valued at over $1 billion) led by former Google employees who may be more familiar with its services and personnel. 

Google Cloud turned profitable for the first time this year and is helping lead company growth, with revenue soaring 28% to $8 billion in the second quarter. The segment generated an operating income of $395 million, up from a loss of $590 million in the prior-year period. The expansion in AI-related demand could help support its continued success. 

Alphabet is still an excellent value 

Like many previous technology-hype cycles, the AI opportunity is getting expensive for investors, with industry leaders like Nvidia and Amazon trading for around 40 times forward earnings. Alphabet bucks the trend with a significantly lower bottom-line valuation of just 19, making it an excellent alternative for value-conscious investors. 

While the tech giant is still overreliant on digital advertising (which represented over 80% of second-quarter revenue), its efforts in consumer and enterprise-facing AI could offer much-needed diversification and growth.

 

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Will Ebiefung has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon.com, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

dividends money investing ETFs stock
3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever
 Buffett17 TMF
Every Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked From Best to Worst
 DigitalOceanCustomersQ22023
2 Super Stocks to Buy During the Latest Sell-Off in the Nasdaq
 A person walking and looking at a phone
Google's Startling Admission Confirms What Investors Have Long Suspected
 AI artificial intelligence in circle on keyboard
Which Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Could Make Investors the Most Money This Decade? Here's Why It Just Might Be Google.

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
464%
 
S&P 500 Returns
124%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/30/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security Cards One Hundred Dollar Cash Bills Money Benefit Getty
Here's the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 66
Bull and Bear
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Phenomenal Growth Stocks to Buy Before They Soar 93% and 127%, According to Wall Street
GettyImages-1304729177
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Can Provide Passive Income for a Lifetime
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
4 Perfect Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Wake of the Nasdaq Bear Market Dip

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services