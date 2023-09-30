Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever

By Jake Lerch – Sep 30, 2023 at 6:15AM

Key Points

  • Numerous studies have concluded that timing the market doesn't work.
  • Costco's enormous membership base makes it appealing for the long term.
  • The digital ad market is expected to grow to nearly $400 billion by 2027 -- and Alphabet should capture a massive share of it.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

In search of forever stocks? Here are three that fit the bill.

Trying to time the market is unwise. As study after study has found, trying to pick the perfect time to buy stocks doesn't work.

Instead, it's best to buy and hold. That means selecting certain high-quality stocks and holding them for the long term -- five, 10, 30 years or even longer.

With that in mind, let's look at three stocks that could fit the bill as "forever" stocks -- ones worth owning for many years to come.

Laptop screen showing coins with plants growing on them.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Airbnb

The first stock worth keeping forever is Airbnb (ABNB 0.54%). When it comes to Airbnb, I'm following famed investor Peter Lynch's advice: Buy what you know. You see, I've stayed in plenty of Airbnbs and enjoyed it immensely over the last few years. The company's online platform connects guests and hosts. It's simple and straightforward. Moreover, it makes planning trips fun!

In addition, it's hard to argue with the numbers. Simply put, Airbnb's level of growth is hard to find. The company is growing quarterly revenue at 18%. That's impressive, but even more so given that revenue in its most recent quarter (the three months ending on June 30) is now $2.5 billion.

And other key metrics are rising, too. Over the last 12 months, free cash flow swelled to $3.9 billion, and net income soared to $2.3 billion. What's more, Wall Street expects the growth to continue -- despite lackluster forecasts for the overall economy. Analysts predict Airbnb will generate $10.5 billion in revenue in 2024.

In brief, the company's growth trajectory remains intact. So, for investors looking for a growth stock to own for the long term, Airbnb is a name to remember.

2. Costco

The next stock that I think can be held forever is Costco (COST -0.65%). Like so many great buy-and-hold stocks, Costco has a simple business model that generates a steady stream of revenue and profits.

The company operates 861 stores, selling everything from canned hams to robot vacuums. What's more, Costco maintains a vast membership program, with almost 125 million cardholders who pay $60 (or more) annually. As a result, the company is a go-to retailer for millions of consumers. 

Granted, Costco's growth has slowed as consumers feel the pinch of inflation. In its most recent quarter (the three months ending on Sept. 3), total same-store sales grew only 1.1%, which management blamed on lower sales of discretionary items such as electronics, furniture, and appliances.

Nevertheless, Costco could spur growth by hiking the cost of its membership fee, which it hasn't done since 2017. And once inflation is fully tamed, Costco will stand to benefit from a bounce-back in discretionary spending -- making Costco a forever stock worth considering.

3. Alphabet

Last up is Alphabet (GOOG -0.96%) (GOOGL -1.10%). It's a stock you can keep forever for a simple reason: It dominates the online search market.

According to Statista, Google captured 58% of global search ad revenue in 2022. Given that the overall digital ad market is expected to grow to nearly $400 billion by 2027, Alphabet's future looks rosy to say the least.

True, Google's leadership in online search is not a given, and competitors are eager to snatch a greater share of those lucrative ad dollars. However, Google has found ways to brush off challengers in the past, and with new features like artificial intelligence integrations, it seems unlikely that Google's reign as the king of search will fall apart overnight.

Investors would be wise to buy and hold this tech megacap for years -- rather than trying to time the market.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jake Lerch has positions in Airbnb and Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb, Alphabet, and Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Buffett17 TMF
Every Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked From Best to Worst
 DigitalOceanCustomersQ22023
2 Super Stocks to Buy During the Latest Sell-Off in the Nasdaq
 A person walking and looking at a phone
Google's Startling Admission Confirms What Investors Have Long Suspected
 AI artificial intelligence in circle on keyboard
Which Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Could Make Investors the Most Money This Decade? Here's Why It Just Might Be Google.
 Abstract Human Skull representing AI
Missed Out on Nvidia's Incredible Surge? 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Joins the $2 Trillion Club.

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
462%
 
S&P 500 Returns
124%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/30/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security Cards One Hundred Dollar Cash Bills Money Benefit Getty
Here's the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 66
A large pallet of money.
2 Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $1.5 million (or More)
An artificial intelligence robot holding the scales of justice and examining them
1 Growth Stock Down 86% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
plays video game online and streaming at home
1 Growth Stock Down 80% to Buy Right Now

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services