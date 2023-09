Beauty giant Estée Lauder (EL 1.83%) has been a wonderful long-term winner, but China has taken a huge bite out of its results more recently, sending the stock down by half. Upside? You bet. Risk? That too. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down the execution and economic risk Estée Lauder faces, and how investors should approach the stock.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Sept. 27, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 30, 2023.