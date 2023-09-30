RTX Corp Stock Is Down 31%: This Competitor Is a Better Buy-on-the-Dip Stock

RTX Corp (RTX -0.04%) hasn't delivered great results in recent years, with new problems to deal with after a big merger. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down what's gone wrong and explain why investors would do well to consider buying its best-of-breed competitor, Lockheed Martin (LMT -0.49%), instead. With shares down 18%, it's trading at a fair price, but it has been the better business of late.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Sept. 27, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 30, 2023.