Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

RTX Corp Stock Is Down 31%: This Competitor Is a Better Buy-on-the-Dip Stock

By Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe – Sep 30, 2023 at 6:02AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

RTX is still struggling from a big merger, while its competitor is delivering the goods.

RTX Corp (RTX -0.04%) hasn't delivered great results in recent years, with new problems to deal with after a big merger. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down what's gone wrong and explain why investors would do well to consider buying its best-of-breed competitor, Lockheed Martin (LMT -0.49%), instead. With shares down 18%, it's trading at a fair price, but it has been the better business of late. 

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Sept. 27, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 30, 2023.

Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin and RTX. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Stok market tickers with a bear walking.
Better Bear Market Buy: Energy Transfer vs. Raytheon
 20190627_IF_Energy_thumb_05
Is the United Technologies Split a Good Idea?
 20190627_IF_Energy_thumb_04
United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup
 20190627_IF_Energy_thumb_03
The Downside of the United Technologies-Raytheon Deal
 20190627_IF_Energy_thumb_02
Why Bill Ackman Hates the United Technologies-Raytheon Deal, and Why He Is Wrong

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
462%
 
S&P 500 Returns
124%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/30/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security Cards One Hundred Dollar Cash Bills Money Benefit Getty
Here's the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 66
A large pallet of money.
2 Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $1.5 million (or More)
An artificial intelligence robot holding the scales of justice and examining them
1 Growth Stock Down 86% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
plays video game online and streaming at home
1 Growth Stock Down 80% to Buy Right Now

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services