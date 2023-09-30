The Warning High-Yield Stock Investors Shouldn't Ignore

Rising interest rates threaten the bottom line for many companies, including ones with high dividend yields. But before you buy high-yield stocks, there are some things investors need to understand. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down the very real risks that many investors may not be fully considering with their dividend stocks. Stocks discussed: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR -0.54%) and Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO).

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Sept. 27, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 30, 2023.