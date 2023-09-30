Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Where Will EPR Properties Be in 5 Years?

By Reuben Gregg Brewer – Sep 30, 2023 at 5:36AM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

EPR Properties' theater portfolio is still a lingering problem, but it will likely be a less worrisome issue in five years.

EPR Properties (EPR -0.43%) was basically in the wrong place at the wrong time when the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020. That's because the properties it owns are experiential in nature and designed to bring people together in groups. The uncertainty was so great that the real estate investment trust (REIT) eliminated its dividend. The dividend is back, roughly 60% of the portfolio is performing better today than it was in 2019, and the outlook is bright. But there's still one big issue to deal with.

EPR's portfolio is only somewhat diversified

EPR Properties owns roughly 360 properties all centered around providing consumers with experiences. The list of property types includes things like amusement parks and ski resorts. It also has less unique assets like movie theaters. Movie theaters, with around 170 locations, account for about 40% of rent, while all of the other properties it owns make up the rest of the company's income stream.

A couple at a movie theater screening.

Image source: Getty Images.

That's a lot of concentration in a single property type. To make matters worse, movie theaters aren't doing that well. The pandemic was an obvious problem, but theaters are also dealing with changing consumer habits. For example, streaming video on a phone or viewing media at home are both altering the demand for going to a movie theater to consume content. 

The best example of the problem here comes from rent coverage. EPR highlights that 60% of its portfolio -- i.e., properties excluding theaters -- on average cover rent by 2.7 times. That's actually higher than the 2.0 times in 2019. So this side of the business has gotten stronger. But the 40% of rent that comes from movie theaters is only covered by 1.3 times on average. That's down from 1.7 times prior to the pandemic. Clearly, movie theaters are the big problem spot for the REIT.

The good news is building

At this point, EPR looks like it has gotten past the worst of the pandemic fallout. The company's dividend has been reinstated, though at a lower level than before. And the dividend has been increased once. It is also working with its movie theater tenants to muddle through the lingering problems in that industry. For example, it just inked a new lease deal with Regal. That deal comes with lower rent and requires EPR to take back a handful of properties.

Five of the 16 properties it is taking back have been re-leased to other tenants. The remaining 11 are slated to be sold. All told, the transactions here will reduce EPR's reliance on movie theaters, which is a long-term goal. As the exposure to this one segment declines, EPR's portfolio becomes stronger. 

There are, of course, two ways to get there. The first is seen the example above: by selling movie theaters. The other is investing in non-movie theater properties to grow the rest of the business. Both strategies will be employed, but neither is simple or quick. Given the size of the movie theater portfolio, it will likely take some time for EPR to meaningfully reduce its exposure to this niche without risking a major upheaval in its business. Five years is probably a good starting point when thinking about the scope of change that is needed.

Moving in the right direction

Given EPR's still-meaningful exposure to the movie business, it is probably not an appropriate investment for risk-averse investors. Sure, the 7.7% dividend yield is enticing, but it is a sign of the elevated uncertainty here, and there is clearly a lot of work to be done on the portfolio front. More aggressive investors, however, might be willing to take on the risks knowing that EPR is working to rectify what is probably its biggest negative. Just go in knowing that the fix won't be a quick one.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends EPR Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

23_02_20 Hands holding blocks spelling risk and reward _MF Dload
Here's How EPR Properties Can Afford Its 7.8% Dividend Yield
 Waterpark 2022
With an 8% Dividend Yield and $100 Billion Market Opportunity, This Stock Could Be a Great Long-Term Buy
 23_03_31 A movie theater with very few people in it _MF Dload
​​The Biggest Number From EPR Properties' Latest Quarter: $42.4 Million
 movie theater
These High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Will Continue to Experience Lots of Growth as They Tap Into This $100+ Billion Opportunity
 A person holding a magnifying glass looking at a row of rising coins and buildings.
Got Less Than $1,000? Here's a Brilliant Way to Earn Blockbuster Passive Income From Real Estate.

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
462%
 
S&P 500 Returns
124%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 09/30/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security Cards One Hundred Dollar Cash Bills Money Benefit Getty
Here's the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 66
A large pallet of money.
2 Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $1.5 million (or More)
An artificial intelligence robot holding the scales of justice and examining them
1 Growth Stock Down 86% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
plays video game online and streaming at home
1 Growth Stock Down 80% to Buy Right Now

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services